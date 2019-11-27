Musician Jordan Lally to perform and host wellness workshop at Abingdon Library Dec. 5

Musician and mental health advocate Jordan Lally is to perform a concert and host a wellness workshop Dec. 5 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided:

Jordan Lally and His Big Infinite Band Perform Free Family-Friendly Concert at Abingdon Library

Lally also hosts a workshop for teens on how to deal with stress

Bel Air, Md., November 21, 2019 — Musician and mental health advocate Jordan Lally comes to the Abingdon Library on Thursday, December 5, for two events sponsored by Harford County Public Library, Choose Civility Harford County and The Ed Lally Foundation.

First up, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Lally, also a meditation teacher, will conduct a workshop to introduce teens to meditation, mindfulness and other wellness tools to use to deal with stress. Registration is required for the workshop at HCPLonline.org or calling 410-638-3990.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Lally and his band, Big Infinite, present a family-friendly music concert that ties songs to love, mindfulness, creative expression and healthy teachings. Registration is recommended in advance by visiting HCPLonline.org or calling 410-638-3990.

“Jordan Lally is a terrific musician as well as a strong advocate for mental health,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Through the foundation named in memory of his dad who suffered from depression, Jordan works hard to help de-stigmatize mental illness through his music and his talks. Respect for others, wherever they may be in life’s journey, is an important part of our Choose Civility initiative, and we are pleased to have Jordan at our events in December.”

