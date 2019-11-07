Bari Klein, executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, presents the 2019 Outstanding Rural Health Achievement Award to Rod Kornrumpf, FACHE, regional executive director-behavioral health at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. The award was presented October 21 at the Maryland Rural Health Association’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. (Photo Courtesy of Maryland Rural Health Association)

Rod Kornrumpf of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health was recently recognized for his work in establishing The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center. Here are the details provided:

Rod Kornrumpf receives 2019 Maryland Rural Health Program Award

Bel Air, Md., — November 6, 2019 — Rod Kornrumpf, FACHE, regional executive director-behavioral health, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, received the 2019 Outstanding Rural Health Achievement Award from the Maryland Rural Health Association on October 21.

The award was presented by Bari Klein, executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, at the Maryland Rural Health Association’s annual meeting and awards ceremony in Oxon Hill.

The Rural Health Awards recognize individuals and organizations in rural communities for outstanding program development and health efforts. The awards are presented by the Maryland Rural Health Association, Rural Maryland Council and the State Office of Rural Health.

Kornrumpf was honored for his work in the establishment of The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, the first co-funded, public/private partnership in Maryland to offer 24/7 behavioral, mental health and addiction services, that opened in June.

The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, located at 802 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air, is a 24/7 alternative to emergency department treatment for adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Its broad array of services, available in one non-hospital location, serves individuals with mental health and/or substance use needs in a more comfortable, efficient setting, appropriate to their needs. It is managed by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in partnership with Harford County Government, Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, Harford County Health Department, Office on Mental Health/Core Service Agency of Harford County, Inc., and the Affiliated Santé Group.

“What an honor it is to receive the 2019 Outstanding Rural Health Achievement Award,” said Kornrumpf. “The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center provides outstanding care to those experiencing a behavioral health crisis in a safe, comfortable setting. We coordinate services to strengthen the path to recovery and wellness. Many thanks to the Maryland Rural Health Association for recognizing our efforts.”