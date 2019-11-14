Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 15-17)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 11th Annual Town of Bel Air Film Festival Thursday through Saturday, a concert by composer/violinist Christopher Ciampoli at Harford Community College on Friday and a Wine & Jazz Festival at the Liriodendron Mansion on Sunday.

Thursday, Nov. 14

11th Annual Town of Bel Air Film Festival, Nov. 14-16

The 11th Annual Town of Bel Air Film Festival comes to the Bel Air Armory November 14-16, 2019. The Town of Bel Air, in conjunction with the Bel Air Arts and Entertainment District and the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission, announces the 11th Annual Town of Bel Air Film Festival to be held at the Bel Air Armory, 37 North Main Street, Bel Air. This year’s film lineup is: PROSECUTING EVIL: THE STORY OF BEN FERENCZ | Thursday, November 14th at 7:30pm; LOOPERS: THE CADDIE’S LONG WALK | Friday, November 15th at 7:30pm; THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM| Saturday, November 16th at 7:30pm; See the trailers for each film at www.TownOfBelAirFilmFestival.com. Tickets are $5 per person and include one complimentary soda and popcorn. Tickets are available starting October 15th at the Bel Air Armory, second floor from 8:30am – 4:00pm Monday through Friday, or at the door. Children under 10 years of age are free. Comfortable table seating is available. Doors open at 7:00pm each evening and the films will start at 7:30pm. For more information, visit www.TownOfBelAirFilmFestival.com or call 410-838-0584, or send an e-mail to economicdevelopment@belairmd.org. Sponsors include: The Town of Bel Air, The Bel Air Arts and Entertainment District, the Town of Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission, Harford County Cultural Arts Board through the Maryland State Arts Council, Bel Air Downtown Alliance and Visit Harford.

Friday, Nov. 15

Christopher Ciampoli concert at Harford Community College, Nov. 15

Composer/violinist and Harford Community College studio faculty member Christopher Ciampoli presents music ranging from J.S. Bach’s solo pieces to his own ensemble compositions at 8 p.m. Nov. 15 in the college’s Joppa Hall recital hall #1. Tickets are Adult $10, Youth (Age 17 & younger) $1, HCC Student Free with HCC ID. For tickets, call 443-412-2211 or visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1620&p=1

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 15

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 15

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Nov. 16

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Nov. 16

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Nov. 16

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/



Sunday, Nov. 17

3rd Annual Wine & Jazz Festival, Nov. 17

The 3rd Annual Wine & Jazz Festival comes to the Liriodendron Mansion 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17. The fundraiser for The Women’s Challenge, Inc. features performances by violinist Chelsey Green & the Green Project and saxophonist Brent Birckhead. Tickets are $40. Visit https://www.universe.com/events/3rd-annual-wine-jazz-festival-tickets-bel-air-V3SC5R.

Coming next . . .

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/



Tea with Santa at the Abingdon Library, Dec. 7

Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts a festive holiday tea with Santa and his friends on Saturday, December 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. For details, visit bit.ly/2O7jCBg

Breakfast With Santa at Harford Community College, Dec. 7

Harford Community College hosts a Breakfast with Santa 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at its APGFCU Arena. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, make and take reindeer food for those magical Christmas Eve visitors, visit our face painters and balloon artists, jump around in our bounce houses and, of course, take time for a photo with and whisper your wishes to the Jolly Old Man himself, Santa! Seating is on the hour from 8 AM to 1 PM. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4-12. For tickets visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1678&p=1 or call 443-12-2211.

Ongoing . . .

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition, Oct. 4-Dec. 20

The Women of the Turf exhibit, which honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport, including thoroughbred farm owners, trainers, jockeys, and journalists, will be on display at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College Oct. 4 through Dec. 20. Exhibit hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3-5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, except at the opening on October 4. For details, visit www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.

