Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 21-24)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Tidewater Players presentation of “Elf, The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace Friday through Sunday, The John Carroll School’s annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday and The Deer Creek Chorale’s performance of “What Sweeter Music” at St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Sunday.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Kaleidoscope of Cultures at Harford Community College, Nov. 21

Harford Community College’s Kaleidoscope of Cultures event at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 features outstanding performances by culturally diverse artists with free interactive workshops led by performers at the college’s Chesapeake Theater. This year, Kaleidoscope features Mana Polynesia, Irish Blessing and Mystic Warriors. Mana Polynesia will bring Pacific Island dance and music to the Harford campus. Irish Blessing will blend driving instrumentals, soaring vocals and hard hitting percussive step dance into a traditional experience. Mystic Warriors will be playing music from Honduras in honor of the College’s “country of focus” for 2019-20. Each year, the DICE (Diversity, Inclusion, Culture, and Equity) committee at Harford selects a country to highlight in courses as well as in campus events. Proceeds benefit the HCC Foundation’s Scholarship for International Students. Tickets are $3 at 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Friday, Nov. 22

“Elf, The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Nov. 22, 23, & 24

Tidewater Players present “Elf, The Musical” starting Nov. 22 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. Nov. 24; 8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1; 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $17-$22. To purchase tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-presents-elf/

Advent Lutheran Church Christmas Market, Nov. 22

Advent Lutheran Church is hosting an Advent Christmas Market starting at noon Nov. 22 at the church, 2230 Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill. The event is to feature a bake table, craft items, fresh evergreen boughs, a lunch cafe, re-gifting tables and a silent auction.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 22

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 22

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Nov. 23

John Carroll School’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 23

The John Carroll School’s Annual Christmas Bazaar is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Upper Gym and Main Hallway of the school. Orders will be taken at the bazaar for poinsettias, wreaths and greens. Pick up of orders will be Saturday Dec. 7 in the school cafeteria. Santa is to visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop from more than 60 different vendors, with proceeds going to support the John Carroll Parent Association. To pre-order greens, visit https://squareup.com/store/JCPAChristmasGreens. The John Carroll School is at 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air.

The Harford Choral Society presents “A Messiah Sing-Along”, Nov. 23

The Harford Choral Society presents “A Messiah Sing-Along” at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. Tickets are $15 at https://harfordchoralsociety.org/event/messiah-sing-along/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Nov. 23

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Nov. 23

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/

Sunday, Nov. 24

Deer Creek Chorale to perform “What Sweeter Music”, Nov. 24

The Deer Creek Chorale is to perform “What Sweeter Music” at 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. For tickets, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4422809

Coming next . . .

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/



Tea with Santa at the Abingdon Library, Dec. 7

Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts a festive holiday tea with Santa and his friends on Saturday, December 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. For details, visit bit.ly/2O7jCBg

Breakfast With Santa at Harford Community College, Dec. 7

Harford Community College hosts a Breakfast with Santa 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at its APGFCU Arena. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, make and take reindeer food for those magical Christmas Eve visitors, visit our face painters and balloon artists, jump around in our bounce houses and, of course, take time for a photo with and whisper your wishes to the Jolly Old Man himself, Santa! Seating is on the hour from 8 AM to 1 PM. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4-12. For tickets visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1678&p=1 or call 443-12-2211.

Ongoing . . .

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition, Oct. 4-Dec. 20

The Women of the Turf exhibit, which honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport, including thoroughbred farm owners, trainers, jockeys, and journalists, will be on display at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College Oct. 4 through Dec. 20. Exhibit hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3-5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, except at the opening on October 4. For details, visit www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.

