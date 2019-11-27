Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s 14th Annual Festival of Trees Friday and Saturday, the Liriodendron Mansion’s annual Holiday Open House Saturday and Sunday and the Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting on Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 29

Festival of Trees, Nov. 29 & 30

The Chesapeake Cancer Alliance is hosting the 14th Annual Festival of Trees 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. Donated, decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses are sold through silent auction. Activities and shopping for all ages. All proceeds are donated to Cancer Life Net at the Kaufman Cancer Center. Sponsored by the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance and Upper Chesapeake Hospital Foundation. $7 per person over 12 years of age. For more information and a discount coupon, visit https://www.uchfoundation.org/festival-of-trees/.

“Elf, The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Nov. 2, 30, & Dec. 1

Tidewater Players present “Elf, The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1; 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $17-$22. To purchase tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-presents-elf/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 29

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 29

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holiday Open House at The Liriodendron Mansion Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

The Liriodendron Mansion’s annual Holiday Open House is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The mansion at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air will be decorated for the holidays. Fresh greenery arrangements for sale, craft vendors, live Christmas music, free refreshments, and a visit from Santa. $5 suggested donation benefits the non-profit Liriodendron Foundation. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/liriodendronmansion/photos/a.1674579509456386/2442707272643602/?type=3&theater

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Nov. 30

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/



Small Business Saturday in downtown Bel Air, Nov. 30

Store in downtown Bel Air are celebrating Small Business Saturday Nov. 30. Visit https://downtownbelair.com/small-biz-sat/ to see what’s in store for Small Business Saturday in Downtown Bel Air. In 2010, American Express founded Small Business Saturday to help businesses with their most pressing need — getting more customers. The day happens every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to shop at the small businesses that help write the story of America.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/

Coming next . . .

Tea with Santa at the Abingdon Library, Dec. 7

Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts a festive holiday tea with Santa and his friends on Saturday, December 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. For details, visit bit.ly/2O7jCBg

Breakfast With Santa at Harford Community College, Dec. 7

Harford Community College hosts a Breakfast with Santa 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at its APGFCU Arena. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, make and take reindeer food for those magical Christmas Eve visitors, visit our face painters and balloon artists, jump around in our bounce houses and, of course, take time for a photo with and whisper your wishes to the Jolly Old Man himself, Santa! Seating is on the hour from 8 AM to 1 PM. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4-12. For tickets visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1678&p=1 or call 443-12-2211.

Ongoing . . .

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition, Oct. 4-Dec. 20

The Women of the Turf exhibit, which honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport, including thoroughbred farm owners, trainers, jockeys, and journalists, will be on display at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College Oct. 4 through Dec. 20. Exhibit hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3-5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, except at the opening on October 4. For details, visit www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.

