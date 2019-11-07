Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 8-10)

The John Carroll School’s award-winning theatre department department will present their Fall Musical on November 8-10. Visit johncarroll.org/fallmusical for full details.

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The John Carroll School’s fall musical Friday through Sunday, a Veteran’s Resource Fair at the Bel Air Armory on Saturday and a Leaf Lantern making event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 8

John Carroll Fall Musical, Nov. 8-10

The John Carroll School’s award-winning theatre department will present their Fall Musical on November 8-10. Visit johncarroll.org/fallmusical for full details and to purchase tickets, but here’s a hint about what to expect: trouble in River City! This six-time Tony award-winning musical features fast-talking, traveling salesman and swindler, Harold Hill, who cons the citizens of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. Don’t miss this classic, witty, charming musical come to life on the John Carroll stage at 703 E. Churchville Rd. Show times are Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m.



HCC Actors Guild presents Neil Simon’s Fools, Nov. 8, 9, 10

HCC Actors Guild presents Neil Simon’s Fools at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 & 9 and 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. Tickets are $8-$12. Leon Tolchinsky is ecstatic. He’s landed a terrific teaching job in an idyllic Russian hamlet. When he arrives, he finds people sweeping dust from the stoops back into their houses and people milking upside down to get more cream. The town has been cursed with chronic stupidity for 200 years and Leon’s job is to break the curse. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Scrooge! The Musical at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Nov. 8, 9, 10

The Scottfield Theatre company presents Scrooge! The Musical at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Nov. 8, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10. Tickets are $15-$18. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. SCROOGE! follows the plot of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, in which the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. Group rates available for 15 or more people. Call 443-502-2005. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/435945730321560/?active_tab=about

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 8

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 8

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Nov. 9

Veteran’s Resource Fair, Nov. 9

Harford County is hosting its annual Veteran’s Resource Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. The free event will be a one-stop-shop for information about benefits, jobs, housing and educational opportunities for veterans. Veterans can also enter FREE to win a 70” flatscreen T.V. with wall mount! Veteran-owned Mission BBQ will provide free sandwiches, compliments of Harford County government. This annual resource fair is hosted by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/417261868976653/?active_tab=about

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Nov. 9

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Nov. 9

The Havre de Grace Farmers Market opened May 4 and continues through Nov. 23. Market hours are 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Hutchins Park on Congress Ave. The HdG Farmers Market has a diverse selection of produce, breads, treats, dairy products, and honey. Along with prepared foods, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com/







Sunday, Nov. 10

Leaf Lanterns event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Nov. 10

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Leaf Lanterns event from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10. “Illuminate your home with the golden warm light of a fall foliage lantern crafted from leaves you’ve hand-selected while strolling through our woods.” The event is for all ages. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 per project. To register: www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. Click on “County Program Registration”. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. For more information, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/2260/

Coming next . . .

The Brothers Four performs at The John Carroll School, Nov. 12

The folk quartet The Brothers Four performs 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The John Carroll School. The program features a special performance by The John Carroll School chorus as well as a chorus of local elementary school students. From the band website: “The Brothers Four were pioneers in the ‘folk revival’, and of the few groups from those times still performing today, they remain one of the best known and most popular. Their all-acoustic performances consist of guitars, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, and of course the trademark rich blend of their four voices. An evening with this quartet is an unforgettable time of pure, acoustic music and entertainment. Tickets are $15 and $10 for students. Purchase tickets at johncarroll.org/brothersfour.

Bel Air Christmas Parade, Dec. 1

The Bel Air 2019 Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is scheduled Dec. 1 on Main Street. The event starts with a concert in front of the courthouse on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 4:15 p.m. in Shamrock Park with holiday music, free cookies, hot chocolate and a bonfire. The event concludes with a 5 p.m. tree lighting in Shamrock Park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346490316256902/



Ongoing . . .

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition, Oct. 4-Dec. 20

The Women of the Turf exhibit, which honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport, including thoroughbred farm owners, trainers, jockeys, and journalists, will be on display at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College Oct. 4 through Dec. 20. Exhibit hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3-5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, except at the opening on October 4. For details, visit www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.



Final art show of the season at The Liriodendron Mansion, Oct. 20-Nov. 10

The Liriodendron Mansion’s Gallery hosts its final art show of the season starting Oct. 20 and continuing through Nov. 10. The exhibit features the works of Trevor Slade, Bryan O’Neil, John Hardwicke, and Brent Crothers. Hours are Wednesdays from 1 to 7 pm and Sundays from 1 to 4 pm. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://liriodendron.com/art-gallery/.



