Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation appoints three new members to board

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation Appoints Three New Board members

Bel Air, Md., — November 27, 2019 — The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation appointed Patricia Jablon, Marshall Klein and Monica Worrell to its board of directors for a two-year term.

Patricia Jablon

Jablon is an active volunteer for Forest Hill Elementary School and serves as a classroom coordinator. She also assists with various charity projects supported by Spartan Surfaces. Jablon holds a master’s degree in marketing from The Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree from York College of Pennsylvania. She resides in Forest Hill with her husband and four children.

Marshall Klein

Klein is the vice president/chief operating officer of Klein’s ShopRite Markets of Maryland, a nine-store, locally owned and operated food chain based in Forest Hill. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law and Franklin & Marshall College. Klein and his wife live in Baltimore City.

Worrell serves as director of business development for APG Federal Credit Union. She has 30 years of experience in the public and private sector, including marketing director and patient relations manager for Advanced Eye Care and public information officer and chief spokesman for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. She is actively involved in the Harford County community and serves in leadership roles on various boards. Worrell also served as a councilwoman for the Havre de Grace City Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Strayer University and is also a graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy. She resides in Havre de Grace with her husband.

Monica Worrell

“We are so fortunate to have community leaders Patricia Jablon, Marshall Klein and Monica Worrell join our foundation board,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “We thank them for helping us as we strive to provide our community with the best health care, the latest technology and state-of-the-art facilities, and most skilled physicians and health care providers.”