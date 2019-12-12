Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program starts Dec. 21

The Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program begins Dec. 21 with the theme “”We Love to Read a Latte.” Here are the details provided:

Winter Reading: We Love to Read a Latte

Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program for adults and high school students starts December 21

Belcamp, Md., December 9, 2019 — Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program for adults and high school students begins December 21 with a theme of “We Love to Read a Latte.”

Participants may sign up for the Winter Reading Program by logging onto HCPLonline.org or visiting a local library. Adults are encouraged to read or listen to at least five books; high school students, three. Upon completion, participants will receive this year’s special collector’s mug (while supplies last).

The Winter Reading Program runs through March 7.

Sponsors of the 2019-20 Winter Reading Program are Gold Medal Physical Therapy, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Klein’s ShopRite, Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC and Friends of Harford County Public Library.

Numerous special events will take place during this year’s Winter Reading Program, including a Harford County Coffee Crawl & Tea Tour. Participants are invited to pick up a “passport” at the library and visit various coffee and tea locations listed, for a sample and a passport stamp, to earn a keepsake 2020 Winter Reading tote bag (while supplies last).

A Choose Civility Harford County event, “We Love Art a Latte! Fallston Community Art Project,” invites customers to paint artwork that will be part of a community display at the Fallston Library during Winter Reading. Materials and instructions will be provided. Sessions will be held at the Fallston Library January 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. for adults; January 17 from noon to 1 p.m. for grade 9 to adult; and January 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. for families. The project is supported by the HCPL Friends.

Other Winter Reading Program events include “We Love to Read a Latte: Staff Book Buzz,” December 17 during library hours at the Aberdeen Library; a book discussion about Lisa See’s “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” on January 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Darlington Library; “Kombucha Curious?,” about the fizzy, fermented tea drink, featuring Nicole Renee, a health and wellness coach, January 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fallston Library; “Spice Up your Tea with Herbs and Master Gardeners!,” discussing creative ways to use herbs in winter beverages plus demonstrations on how to use new hydroponic planters and simple drying tips, January 25 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. planned by the Darlington Library at the Agricultural Center, 3525 Conowingo Road in Street; and “Crafternoon: Coffee Painting,” using instant coffee to create works of art on watercolor paper, January 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Whiteford Library (advanced registration required at HCPLonline.org) and February 6 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library.

Also taking place are “Paint Along – Coffee & Tea,” in which customers will “paint” using coffee and tea, January 28 and February 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Joppa Library (advanced registration required at HCPLonline.org); “Coffee Can Craft,” which teaches participants how to repurpose plastic or metal coffee cans to give them a new, useful life, January 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bel Air Library (advanced registration required at HCPLonline.org); “Bel Air Books at the Center,” a discussion of “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See for seniors, held by the Bel Air Library at the McFaul Activities Center, 525 West MacPhail Road in Bel Air, February 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.; “Warm Up with a Tea Latte,” a presentation by Tea by Two about tea lattes, February 4 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library; and “Paint Along,” inviting participants to create an artistic masterpiece associated with this year’s Winter Reading theme, February 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Norrisville Library (advanced registration required at HCPLonline.org).

“Our foodie-inspired Winter Reading Program offers something exciting for everyone,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Those who love coffee and tea can be a part of inspiring book discussions, various hands-on art projects, including painting and crafts, and an opportunity to participate in a Coffee Crawl and Tea Tour throughout Harford County. We are so grateful to our sponsors for their support our 2020 Winter Reading program.”

More information about the Winter Reading Program may be found at HCPLonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s branches.

For more than 73 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.