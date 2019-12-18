Harford Day School seeks applicants for two middle school scholarships

Harford Day School is seeking applicants for two middle school scholarships. Here are the details provided:

HARFORD DAY SCHOOL ANNOUNCES MIDDLE SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS FOR 2020-2021

Bel Air, MD, Dec. 11, 2019—Harford Day School is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year and seeks applicants for two middle school scholarships.

The Mignon Cameron scholarship, named in honor of one of the founders of Harford Day School, is for a mission-appropriate student whose presence in the school will increase the diversity of the student population, whether on a racial, ethnic, socio-economic or any other meaningful basis. This need-based scholarship is awarded to a new student entering Grade 6 with demonstrated financial need as established through the responsive tuition application process.

The Mannion Scholarship, established in memory of the late Frederick Mannion, a 1966 alumnus of Harford Day School, is for a mission-appropriate student with a record of strong academic achievement, high admissions test scores, excellent school citizenship, and a demonstrated desire to contribute to the Harford Day School community. Financial need is not a criterion for this merit scholarship, a 50% tuition award, currently valued at $9012.50 per year for 3 years.

To apply and learn more about Harford Day’s excellent reputation and accomplished alumni, contact Diane Russell, Director of Admissions (410-838-4848 or dianerussell@harfordday.org) to schedule a campus visit.

Harford Day School: Make Every Day Count.

https://www.harfordday.org/Harford Day School, founded in 1957, is a co-ed, independent school for three years to Grade 8, located in Bel Air, Maryland. A Harford Day School Education is a gift meant to enrich the mind, body, and spirit of every student; its benefits realized not only while in lower and middle school, but into high school, college, and life. Small classes and caring teachers provide individual attention, a challenging curriculum, and a variety of academic and co-curricular experiences.