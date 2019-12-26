Things to do this New Year’s Eve around Bel Air to ring in 2020

Things to do this New Year’s Eve around Bel Air include family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve parties at Harford County Public Library branches, a party at The Liriodendron Mansion and the annual Duck Drop and fireworks in Havre de Grace.

Family friendly Noon Year’s Eve parties at Harford County Public libraries, Dec. 31

Harford County Public Library hosts several 2020 Noon Year’s Eve parties on Tuesday, December 31, at midday. The family friendly, fun-filled celebrations include a countdown to noon in addition to activities that include winter-themed crafts, dance parties and more. The parties take place at the Aberdeen Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Abingdon Library from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Bel Air Library from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Havre de Grace Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and at the Joppa Library, Norrisville Library and Whiteford Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

New Year’s Eve celebration at The Liriodendron Mansion, Dec. 31

The Liriodendron Mansion is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. The event features food and drinks from Pairings Bistro and an open bar. Tickets are $140 per person. To reserve a spot, call Pairings Bistro at 410-879-4424. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 West Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://liriodendron.com/event/new-years-eve-at-the-liriodendron/?instance_id=54

Havre de Grace’s New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks, Dec. 31

Havre de Grace’s New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks takes place on the grounds of the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace. The event starts at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and continues until 1 p.m. Jan. 1. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/new-years-eve-duck-drop-fireworks/

