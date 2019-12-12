Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 13-15)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Ballet Chesapeake’s presentation of “The Nutcracker” at the Stephens Hall Theatre at Towson University on Saturday and Sunday, The Harford Choral Society’s performance of “Guided by Shepherds” at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air on Saturday and the Celtic Angels Christmas performance at the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Celtic Angels Christmas comes to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

Friday, Dec. 13

An Evening of Jazz at Harford Community College, Dec. 13

An Evening of Jazz Featuring “Second Shift” and HCC Jazz Ensemble comes to Harford Community College’s, Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1 at 8 p.m. Dec. 13. HCC’s vocal jazz ensemble under the direction of Marianne Pastelak and instrumental jazz ensemble under the direction of Benny Russell appear in concert performing a variety of vocal and instrumental jazz styles including blues, swing, bebop, and fusion. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 13

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 13

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Dec. 14

Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” Dec. 14 & 15

Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at the Stephens Hall Theatre at Towson University, 7900 Stephens Ave. Tickets are still available for the 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances on Dec. 14. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28. For tickets, visit https://balletchesapeake.ticketleap.com/nutcracker-2019/dates/Dec-14-2019_at_0100PM



The Harford Choral Society to perform at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Dec. 14

The Harford Choral Society is to perform “Guided by Shepherds” at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Road in Bel Air. Join the Harford Choral Society for a performance of Ottorino Respighi’s “Laud to the Nativity”, three carols by John Rutter, the premiere of “Revelation” by local composer Meghan DiGeorgio, and other Christmas/holiday favorites. Tickets are $10-$25. For tickets, visit https://harfordchoralsociety.org/event/guided-by-shepherds/

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas at the Amoss Center, Dec. 14

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas comes to the Amoss Center at noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 14. This brand new holiday-themed show features four popular Eric Carle stories, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Dream Snow. This critically-acclaimed production debuted Off-Broadway in January 2016 and was nominated for both a Drama Desk Award and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. Dream Snow, Eric Carle’s magical Christmas story, is told in the author/illustrator’s unique and beautiful style and joins Jonathan Rockefeller’s menagerie of over 75 incredible puppets. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Dec. 14

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/

Sunday, Dec. 15

Celtic Angels Christmas at the Amoss Center, Dec. 15

Celtic Angels Christmas comes to the Amoss Center at 3 p.m. Dec. 15. Celtic Angels Christmas is a true holiday celebration that captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in Ireland. This awe-inspiring family show encompasses vocal and instrumental favorites along with spectacular world-class champion Irish dancing. The talented vocalists all hail from Ireland and perform traditional Celtic Christmas songs such as “Once Upon A Time In Ireland,” as well as classics including “It Came Upon The Midnight Clear,” “O Holy Night” and “I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day.” 443-12-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Coming next . . .

Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour comes to the APGFCU Arena at HCC Jan. 11

Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Tickets are on sale now for breakout country star Chris Janson’s Real Friends tour. A platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter, Hanson is on tour to promote the launch of his new album, Real Friends. His lead single “Good Vibes” recently hit No. 1 on top country charts. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Pete the Cat, The Musical at the Amoss Center, Jan. 24

Pete the Cat, The Musical comes to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Pete the Cat never loses his cool and Jimmy Biddle never strays from his routine. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets the Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art and, along the way, they share an adventure of friendship — all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020 at HCC Jan. 30

Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020 comes to Harford Community College’s, Chesapeake Theater at 6 p.m. Jan. 30. Audience members judge local entrepreneurs as they pitch their business ideas to the “sharks” to win valuable business services. Aspiring entrepreneurs and established business owners are encouraged to apply. Five finalists will be awarded a prize package to move their business forward. The pitch page submission deadline is January 3, 2020. Want to pitch? Contact Armond Edmonds at aedmonds4@owlmail.harford.edu for more details. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door and include the event, networking, reception with food and beverages. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Ongoing . . .

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition, Oct. 4-Dec. 20

The Women of the Turf exhibit, which honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport, including thoroughbred farm owners, trainers, jockeys, and journalists, will be on display at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College Oct. 4 through Dec. 20. Exhibit hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3-5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, except at the opening on October 4. For details, visit www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.

