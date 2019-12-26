Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 27-29)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Coats for Kids Campaign at the Festival at Bel Air, a showing of “Toy Story 4” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Saturday and The Liriodendron Mansion’s Open House on Sunday.

Friday, Dec. 27

Coats for Kids Campaign continues through Jan. 4

Shops in the Festival at Bel Air are supporting the Harford Community Action Agency’s Coats for Kids Campaign through Jan. 4. Donate new coats, hats, scarves, and gloves with tags still attached by dropping them off at participating stores. Those stores include Boy Scouts Bel Air Scout Shop, Caldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Family Recreation Products, Kids First Swim Schools, Neo Pizza, SlimLIfe Health & Wellness of Bel Air and Sylvan Learning Centers. The Festival at Bel Air is at MD 24 and Bel Air. S. Parkway. For details, visit http://harfordcaa.org/festival-at-bel-air-coats-for-kids-campaign/



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 27

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 27

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Dec. 28

“Toy Story 4” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Dec. 28

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective presents the film “Toy Story 4” at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $6. Seniors are $5. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/toy-story-4/

Sunday, Dec. 29

Liriodendron Mansion Open House, Dec. 29

The Liriodendron Mansion hosts its open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 29. Tour the mansion decorated for the season and view the work of three local artists. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://liriodendron.com/

Coming next . . .

New Year’s Eve celebration at The Liriodendron Mansion, Dec. 31

The Liriodendron Mansion is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. The event features food and drinks from Pairings Bistro and an open bar. Tickets are $140 per person. To reserve a spot, call Pairings Bistro at 410-879-4424. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 West Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://liriodendron.com/event/new-years-eve-at-the-liriodendron/?instance_id=54

Havre de Grace’s New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks, Dec. 31

Havre de Grace’s New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks takes place on the grounds of the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace. The event starts at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and continues until 1 p.m. Jan. 1. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/new-years-eve-duck-drop-fireworks/

Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour comes to the APGFCU Arena at HCC Jan. 11

Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Tickets are on sale now for breakout country star Chris Janson’s Real Friends tour. A platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter, Hanson is on tour to promote the launch of his new album, Real Friends. His lead single “Good Vibes” recently hit No. 1 on top country charts. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Pete the Cat, The Musical at the Amoss Center, Jan. 24

Pete the Cat, The Musical comes to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Pete the Cat never loses his cool and Jimmy Biddle never strays from his routine. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets the Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art and, along the way, they share an adventure of friendship — all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020 at HCC Jan. 30

Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020 comes to Harford Community College’s, Chesapeake Theaterat 6 p.m. Jan. 30. Audience members judge local entrepreneurs as they pitch their business ideas to the “sharks” to win valuable business services. Aspiring entrepreneurs and established business owners are encouraged to apply. Five finalists will be awarded a prize package to move their business forward. The pitch page submission deadline is January 3, 2020. Want to pitch? Contact Armond Edmonds at aedmonds4@owlmail.harford.edu for more details. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door and include the event, networking, reception with food and beverages. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Harford County Public Library hosts Noon Year’s Eve parties, Dec. 31

Harford County Public Library hosts several 2020 Noon Year’s Eve parties on Tuesday, December 31, at midday. The family friendly, fun-filled celebrations include a countdown to noon in addition to activities that include winter-themed crafts, dance parties and more. The parties take place at the Aberdeen Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Abingdon Library from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Bel Air Library from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Havre de Grace Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and at the Joppa Library, Norrisville Library and Whiteford Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2EvgrPs

