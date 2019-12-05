Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 5-8)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford Dance Theatre’s presentation of “The Nutcracker” at the Amoss Center Friday through Sunday, a free showing of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Bel Air Armory on Saturday and a holiday tea with Santa at the Abingdon Library also on Saturday.

Thursday, Dec. 5

“Holiday Tree Jubilee”, Dec. 5-7

The Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission’s 2nd Annual “Holiday Tree Jubilee” starts Dec. 5 with a Jubliee Cocktail Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at La Banque de Fleuve, 321 St. John St. in Havre de Grace. For $20 tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-tree-jubilee-cocktail-party-tickets-78101007215?aff=ebdssbeac. The event, featuring a collection of decorated trees donated by local businesses and organizations continues 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 am. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. A $1 donation is requested to enter the event at La Banque de Fleuve. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/holiday-tree-jubilee/2019-12-06/.

Friday, Dec. 6

Harford Dance Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” Dec. 6-8

Harford Dance Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 8. the Amoss Center, 200 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. Tickets range from $10 to $16. For tickets, visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx

“Elf, The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Dec. 6, 7, & 8

Tidewater Players present “Elf, The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $17-$22. To purchase tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-presents-elf/



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 6

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 6

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Dec. 7

Free showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Bel Air Armory, Dec. 7

A free showing of the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. There will be limited seating available, and seats are on a first come first served basis. The event is one of the Winter Wonderland activities sponsored by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, The Town of Bel Air, and the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation. Other Winter Wonderland events at the armory on Dec. 7 include pet photos with Santa and hot cocoa from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and sleigh rides from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For details, visit https://downtownbelair.com/winter-wonderland/

Tea with Santa at the Abingdon Library, Dec. 7

Harford County Public Library Foundation hosts a festive holiday tea with Santa and his friends on Saturday, December 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. For details, visit bit.ly/2O7jCBg

Breakfast With Santa at Harford Community College, Dec. 7

Harford Community College hosts a Breakfast with Santa 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at its APGFCU Arena. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, make and take reindeer food for those magical Christmas Eve visitors, visit our face painters and balloon artists, jump around in our bounce houses and, of course, take time for a photo with and whisper your wishes to the Jolly Old Man himself, Santa! Seating is on the hour from 8 AM to 1 PM. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4-12. For tickets visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1678&p=1 or call 443-12-2211.

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Dec. 7

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market celebrates 44 years of serving locally produced fruit, produce, meats and more to the Harford County community this season. The market takes place every Saturday April 13 through December 21 at the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot at 2 S. Bond Street in downtown Bel Air. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April through mid-November and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mid-November until the Saturday before Christmas. For details, visit https://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/





Sunday, Dec. 8

Slate Ridge Presbyterian Church’s annual Greens Sale

Slate Ridge Presbyterian Church hosts its annual Greens Sale beginning at noon Dec. 8. The sale features floral arrangements, wreaths, swags, ornaments and baked goods and the church will be decorated with its traditional poinsettia tree. Slate Ridge Presbyterian Church is at 1630 Chestnut St. in Whiteford.

Coming next . . .

Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” Dec. 14 & 15

Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at the Stephens Hall Theatre at Towson University, 7900 Stephens Ave. Tickets are still available for the 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances on Dec. 14. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28. For tickets, visit https://balletchesapeake.ticketleap.com/nutcracker-2019/dates/Dec-14-2019_at_0100PM

Ongoing . . .

“Women of the Turf” Exhibition, Oct. 4-Dec. 20

The Women of the Turf exhibit, which honors women in Maryland and beyond who have excelled in all aspects of equestrian sport, including thoroughbred farm owners, trainers, jockeys, and journalists, will be on display at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College Oct. 4 through Dec. 20. Exhibit hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3-5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, and first Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free, except at the opening on October 4. For details, visit www.harford.edu/womenoftheturf.

