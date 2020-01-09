Bel Air Drama Company Parents Association hosts its 5th annual Mystery Bingo Jan. 25

The Bel Air Drama Company Parents Association is hosting its 5th Annual MYSTERY BINGO 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 25. The event supports the theater program at Bel Air High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for dinner, snacks, sodas, water and treats. Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. Buy 12 or more to reserve a VIP table. For tickets, visit BADC’s 5th Annual Mystery Bingo