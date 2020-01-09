Community Foundation of Harford County awards impact grants to area nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Harford County announced it has awarded impact grants totaling more than $22,500 to area nonprofits. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., January 2, 2020 — Community Foundation of Harford County has awarded 16 impact grants totaling $22,521.90 to nonprofits serving Harford Countians.

The impact grants are provided by various funds through the Community Foundation of Harford County as a way to respond to the community’s ever-changing needs and opportunities.

“We are so pleased to provide these impact grants that will have a direct effect on the lives of our fellow Harford County residents,” said Jayne Klein, president of Community Foundation of Harford County. “The grants cover eight focus areas that will help to improve the quality of life for many in our community.”

The grants were awarded to 16 nonprofits in the following focus areas:

Children: CASA of Harford County received a $1,000 grant to provide comprehensive pre-service training, ongoing training throughout the year and support for the supervision of volunteers; Camp Possibilities, $1,000, to assist four children from Harford County to participate in a one-week, overnight camp for children with diabetes; Harford County Z Hope Foundation, $1,000, that will support and enhance programs designed to help young women grow culturally, socially and educationally, to enhance current programs and to provide new programs for the Zeta Youth Auxiliaries; 755 Alliance, $1,000, to purchase two laptops with WIFI access to enable volunteers to assist parents at Edgewood Middle School complete and submit the online meal application to relieve school lunch debt; and Inner County Outreach, $1,000, to support comprehensive basic needs programs that address the threat of homelessness for destitute individuals, including eviction prevention, utility shut-off aid, emergency food provisions and home renovation.

High School Music: Joppatowne High School received a $2,250 grant to purchase harnesses for the school’s marching band drumline, a keyboard and drum set with cymbals for the jazz band and a set of concert toms that can be used by students in instrumental groups; and North Harford High School, $2,250, to replace instruments that were damaged and beyond repair due to age and a piccolo and bassoon for students in the band who do not have access to them or the means to purchase them.

High School STEM: North Harford High School received a $2,000 grant to purchase equipment that will allow students to monitor and investigate real-world solutions to address water quality issues in the school’s aquaculture lab and campus pond; and Science/Mathematics Academy at Aberdeen High School, $2,875, to replace hotplates to support chemistry and biochemistry labs for approximately 100 students each school year.

Homelessness: Harford Family House received a $1,000 grant to provide gift cards to ShopRite and Walmart as incentives for families to attend and participate actively in the Steps to Independence Program’s monthly seminars.

Human Needs: The Homecoming Project received a $1,000 grant to train residents in CPR and to purchase over-the-counter medications, health aids and first-aid supplies for residential clients.

Hunger: Harford Community Action Agency received a $1,000 grant to purchase easy-open, non-perishable food items and pre-cut fruits and vegetables for homeless families who do not have a kitchen to cook or store food.

Respite Care: The ARC Northern Chesapeake received a $3,059 grant to provide respite care events that will offer a variety of social and learning opportunities for people with differing abilities and provide assistance through support to families caring for a child or loved one.

Other Charitable Purposes: Praising Through Recovery received a $1,000 grant to assist with the electric bill for The Trinity House for Men, which provides a warm, safe environment for men in substance use recovery, along with meals and educational classes; Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, $543.95, to provide vaccines to the herd of nine therapy horses for 2020 and to support the therapeutic and educational programs by highlighting and maximizing the horse-human connection; and Nature Worx, $543.95, to provide an outdoor experiential program that introduces participants to the restorative, contemplative and healing property of focused, intentional activity in a natural environment for youth offenders participating in Harford County’s Teen Court.

Founded in 2007, Community Foundation of Harford County is Harford County’s local resource for informed philanthropy. As one of 15 community foundations in Maryland and nearly 1,000 across the country, Community Foundation of Harford County provides individuals, families and businesses an easy, meaningful and personal way to give back to the community. For more information, visit cfharfordcounty.org.