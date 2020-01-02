Community Foundation of Harford County elects two new board members

The Community Foundation of Harford County has elected two new board members. Here are at the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., December 30, 2019 — Community Foundation of Harford County has elected Jesse Cunningham IV and Fred Merchant to its board of directors for a three-year term.

Community Foundation of Harford County is a nonprofit whose mission is to meet the changing needs and interests of the community for the benefit of Harford County residents.

“We are so fortunate to have Jesse Cunningham IV and Fred Merchant join the Community Foundation’s board,” said Jayne Klein, president of the Community Foundation of Harford County. “Our foundation’s goal is to help meet the present and emerging needs of Harford County and its nonprofit community. The experience Jesse and Fred bring to the foundation will assist us in promoting philanthropy and improving the quality of life in our community.”

Cunningham works with his son, Jesse Cunningham V, as part of the father-and-son team at Mountain View Insurance Solutions in Bel Air. He assists individuals and families with income preservation, asset protection and legacy distribution to provide financial security.

Jesse Cunningham IV

He has worked in the financial services industry for more than 33 years. His passion is to help families protect and navigate their financial world. His business is built on the principal of supporting and serving people in his community, from retirees to the next generation.

Cunningham is also an active member of Mountain Christian Church.

Merchant serves as a commissioner for the Harford County Liquor Control Board and as a volunteer for Mountain Christian Church, assisting members in joining small groups and short- term studies.

Fred Merchant

He retired recently from SURVICE Engineering Company after 15 years serving as an analyst, a team leader and as the EA&T Group manager.

He also spent 22 years on active duty in the Army. During his last assignment on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Merchant was the deputy director, Survivability Directorate, Army Evaluation Center (AEC) and was responsible for providing resources, oversight and training to the uniformed and civilian engineers, scientists and analysts performing ballistic and non-ballistic survivability evaluations for Army and Joint systems.

In addition, Merchant was also the principal inspector general for the 21st Theater Support Command located in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and the chief of modeling and simulation at the Signal Center in Fort Gordon, Ga.

Founded in 2007, Community Foundation of Harford County is Harford County’s local resource for informed philanthropy. As one of 15 community foundations in Maryland and nearly 1,000 across the country, Community Foundation of Harford County provides individuals, families and businesses an easy, meaningful and personal way to give back to the community. For more information, visit cfharfordcounty.org.