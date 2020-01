The Harford County 4H Interstate Exchange Program is hosting a Cash Bingo fundraiser Feb. 8 at the Whiteford American Legion, 2217 Whiteford Road in Whiteford. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event includes raffles and food and drink available for purchase. For tickets please call or text Jessica at 443-307-3686 or Carrie at 443-504-9485.