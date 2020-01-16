Harford County Public Library hosts Black History events

Harford County Public Library is hosting Black History programs in January and February. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Black History Programs

Activities include events about Martin Luther King, Jr., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity book dedication, Harford’s African-American soldiers in the Civil War, music, quilting, book discussions and more

Belcamp, Md., January 10, 2020 — Harford County Public Library is hosting several Black History programs in January and February.

A Martin Luther King, Jr. scavenger hunt for all ages takes place January 13-17 at the Aberdeen Library. Participants will have the opportunity to be part of a fun and informational scavenger hunt during the library’s regular hours. The Aberdeen Library is located at 21 Franklin Street in Aberdeen.

The Bel Air Library hosts “Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.” on Thursday, January 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for children in grades kindergarten through fifth. Participants will discover the story behind Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and participate in an Act of Kindness project. The Bel Air Library is located at 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air.

During the month of February, the Aberdeen Library hosts “Celebrate Black History Month: Story Quilt,” an opportunity for customers of all ages to make and display a quilt block inspired by Faith Ringgold’s book, “Tar Beach.”

“Harford’s Black Phalanx: African-American Soldiers in the Civil War” is the topic of historian Jim Chrismer’s presentation on Tuesday, February 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Joppa Library. For more than 20 years, Chrismer has researched Harford County’s African-American soldiers who served in the Union during the Civil War. Chrismer will discuss the more than 250 local men who fought to preserve the Union and destroy slavery. The Joppa Library is located at 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa.

Explore the origins and evolution of popular music forms that originated in the African- American community in “From Jazz to Hip-Hop” on Monday, February 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Library. The program will feature the social and cultural changes that impacted each genre’s development and will revisit the songs and artists who remain timeless influences. The Edgewood Library is located at 629 Edgewood Road in Edgewood.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Iota Nu Chapter, will make its annual book presentation to Harford County Public Library on Saturday, February 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Havre de Grace Library. The featured book is “A Journey Through Berkley, Maryland: A Tapestry of Black and White Lives Woven Together Over 200 Years at a Rural Crossroads,” and the authors, Constance R. Beims and Christine P. Tolbert, will speak. The Havre de Grace Library is located at 120 North Union Avenue.

Booker T. Washington’s “Up from Slavery” is the featured book for the Norrisville Book Discussion Group on Monday, February 24, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Norrisville Library. The Norrisville Library is located at 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall.

The Bel Air Library’s “Just the Facts! – A Nonfiction Book Club” will discuss “Barracoon: The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo'” by Zora Neale Hurston on Monday, February 24, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

“We are so pleased to offer a variety of programs that offer something for everyone, from history buffs to music fans” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “In particular, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s annual book dedication is always a great event to attend, and we are grateful to the fraternity for their yearly donation to the library.”

More information about Harford County Public Library’s Black History Programs may be found at HCPLonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s branches.

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.