Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 10-12)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Harford County Rally For The Ravens on Friday, Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena Saturday and the Havre de Grace Arts Collective presentation of “The Rabbi Goes West” at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Sunday.

Friday, Jan. 10

Harford County Rally For The Ravens Jan. 10

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a Harford County Rally For The Ravens 12PM-2PM Jan. 10 on the corner of Main Street and Churchville Road! Cheer the Ravens on to victory with the Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe, Ravens Pep Band, DJ Dan, and Ravens Legends! We can’t wait to see all those Ravens fans in Downtown Bel Air! For questions and/or details, please contact the Bel Air Downtown Alliance at info@downtownbelair.com or call (443) 823-1797. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/583817845774089/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 10

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 10

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, Jan. 11

Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour comes to the APGFCU Arena at HCC Jan. 11

Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Tickets are on sale now for breakout country star Chris Janson’s Real Friends tour. A platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter, Hanson is on tour to promote the launch of his new album, Real Friends. His lead single “Good Vibes” recently hit No. 1 on top country charts. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu



Sunday, Jan. 12

“The Rabbi Goes West” Jan. 12

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective presents “The Rabbi Goes West” 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Avenue in Havre de Grace. “The Rabbi Goes West” focuses on one Chabad rabbi, 34-year-old Chaim Bruk, who moved from Brooklyn to unlikely Bozeman, Montana, to bring his brand of Judaism to the American West. Part of his Chabad mission is to place a mezuzah, an encased prayer offering, on the doorpost of every Montana Jew. Cost is $5-$6. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-havre-de-grace-arts-collective-presents-the-rabbi-goes-west/

Coming next . . .

Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival Jan. 17

Harford County Public Library’s 4th Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival takes place Friday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air. For details, visit bit.ly/35zTUMF

Pete the Cat, The Musical at the Amoss Center, Jan. 24

Pete the Cat, The Musical comes to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Pete the Cat never loses his cool and Jimmy Biddle never strays from his routine. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets the Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art and, along the way, they share an adventure of friendship — all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Bel Air Drama Company Parents Association’s Mystery Bingo Jan. 25

The Bel Air Drama Company Parents Association is hosting its 5th Annual MYSTERY BINGO 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 25. The event supports the theater program at Bel Air High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for dinner, snacks, sodas, water and treats. Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. Buy 12 or more to reserve a VIP table. For tickets, visit BADC’s 5th Annual Mystery Bingo

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/

For events in Havre de Grace, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/events/