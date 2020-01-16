Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 17-19)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford County Public Library’s 4th Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival at the Bel Air Library on Friday, the Havre de Grace Ice Festival on Saturday and Sunday and a performance by pianist Josh Christina at The Cultural Center at the Opera House on Saturday.

Friday, Jan. 17

Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival Jan. 17

Harford County Public Library’s 4th Annual Fairy Tale and Superhero Festival takes place Friday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air. For details, visit bit.ly/35zTUMF

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 17

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 17

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Jan. 18

Havre de Grace Ice Festival, Jan. 18 & 19

The Havre de Grace Ice Festival is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 and noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 in downtown Havre de Grace. The event features live ice carvings, bands, artisans, a chili cook-off, kid stations, contests, in-store specials, food trucks, street performers, live radio broadcasts, costumed characters, fire pits, s’mores and more. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/767738703717517/

Pianist Josh Christina performs at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Jan. 18

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective presents: An Evening with Pianist Josh Christina 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House. Josh Christina performs an infectious blend of piano driven, high octane boogie-woogie and pop ’n’ roll. Think of a mix between Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and Elton John. Tickets are $18-$20. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/an-evening-with-pianist-josh-christina/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Jan. 19

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church continues its Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series 9 a.m. Jan. 19. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/801267453681264/?event_time_id=801267467014596. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is at 201 Mt. Royal Ave. in Aberdeen.

Coming next . . .

Pete the Cat, The Musical at the Amoss Center, Jan. 24

Pete the Cat, The Musical comes to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Pete the Cat never loses his cool and Jimmy Biddle never strays from his routine. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets the Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art and, along the way, they share an adventure of friendship — all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Bel Air Drama Company Parents Association’s Mystery Bingo Jan. 25

The Bel Air Drama Company Parents Association is hosting its 5th Annual MYSTERY BINGO 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 25. The event supports the theater program at Bel Air High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for dinner, snacks, sodas, water and treats. Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. Buy 12 or more to reserve a VIP table. For tickets, visit BADC’s 5th Annual Mystery Bingo

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/

For events in Havre de Grace, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/events/