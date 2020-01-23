Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 24-26)

The Burns Weekend Highland Gathering comes to Havre de Grace Jan. 23 to 26 to celebrate all things Scottish.

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Burns Weekend Highland Gathering in Havre de Grace Thursday through Sunday, Pete the Cat, The Musical at the Amoss Center on Friday, and a Health and Wellness Fair at the Bel Air Armory on Sunday.

Thursday, Jan. 23

The Burns Weekend Highland Gathering comes to Havre de Grace Jan. 23 to 26 to celebrate all things Scottish. The event includes bagpipers, informative whiskey tastings, movies, a pub crawl, Celtic Rock bans, pop up shops and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/burns-weekend-highland-grathering-in-havre-de-grace/2020-01-24/

Friday, Jan. 24

Pete the Cat, The Musical at the Amoss Center, Jan. 24

Pete the Cat, The Musical comes to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Pete the Cat never loses his cool and Jimmy Biddle never strays from his routine. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets the Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art and, along the way, they share an adventure of friendship — all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 24

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 24

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Jan. 25

Bel Air Drama Company Parents Association’s Mystery Bingo Jan. 25

The Bel Air Drama Company Parents Association is hosting its 5th Annual MYSTERY BINGO 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 25. The event supports the theater program at Bel Air High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for dinner, snacks, sodas, water and treats. Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. Buy 12 or more to reserve a VIP table. For tickets, visit BADC’s 5th Annual Mystery Bingo



Health and Wellness Fair, Jan. 25

A Health and Wellness Fair is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. The free event features information about fitness, healthy eating, physical therapy, family services, children’s activities, spas/wellness, and more! Enjoy free fitness classes and demonstrations at the Armory as well as in studio on future dates. Many samples, free passes, and giveaways. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/569341373642007/

Bridal fair at Liriodendron Mansion, Jan. 25

The Liriodendron Mansion is hosting a bridal fair noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 25. The event includes brunch, lunch and dinner decor vignettes for planning inspiration and caterers offering food tastings. Also featured are bridal fashions, jewelry, flowers, invitations and stationery, linens, gifts and rentals. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://liriodendron.com/events/bridal-fair-at-the-liriodendron/?fbclid=IwAR1a4y3NE-KAkN2yEQ1v36RoptEcQl79_9hJ4noEb2IBBEoUwofyvkmIxOk

Sunday, Jan. 26

Sunday Afternoon Concert: Sun-A Park Celebrates Beethoven at HCC, Jan. 26

HCC studio faculty pianist, Sun-A Park, who has received international recognition in several competitions, celebrates the year of Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a 3 p.m. concert in Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1. For tickets, call 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu.

Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Jan. 26

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church continues its Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series 9 a.m. Jan. 26. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/801267453681264/?event_time_id=801267467014596. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is at 201 Mt. Royal Ave. in Aberdeen.

Coming next . . .

The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited, Feb. 15

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the love songs of The Carpenters! Join us on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air for The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited. Reproducing the popular sound of the singing duo of the 1970s and early 80s, Michelle Whited performs a stunning presentation of reproducing Karen’s unique voice. The entire live band consists of skilled musicians who perform flawlessly, assisted by only pre-recorded background harmonies. It’s sure to be a romantic evening revisiting the remarkable music interlude from an era to be cherished for a lifetime. Tickets are $20 to $30 at tickets.harford.edu, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

Ongoing . . .

Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition at HCC, Jan. 21-Feb. 21

The Art + Design faculty and staff’s annual exhibit of drawings, paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics will be on display Jan. 21 to Feb. 21 at the Harford Community College’s Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

