Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 3-5)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford Community Action Agency’s Coats for Kids Campaign at the Festival at Bel Air, which ends Saturday, Friday’s pitch submission deadline for Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020 and several events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, Jan. 3

Coats for Kids Campaign continues through Jan. 4

Shops in the Festival at Bel Air are supporting the Harford Community Action Agency’s Coats for Kids Campaign through Jan. 4. Donate new coats, hats, scarves, and gloves with tags still attached by dropping them off at participating stores. Those stores include Boy Scouts Bel Air Scout Shop, Caldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Family Recreation Products, Kids First Swim Schools, Neo Pizza, SlimLIfe Health & Wellness of Bel Air and Sylvan Learning Centers. The Festival at Bel Air is at MD 24 and Bel Air. S. Parkway. For details, visit http://harfordcaa.org/festival-at-bel-air-coats-for-kids-campaign/



Pitch submission deadline for Harford County’s Jan. 30 Shark Tank 2020 is Jan. 3

Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020 comes to Harford Community College’s, Chesapeake Theaterat 6 p.m. Jan. 30. Audience members judge local entrepreneurs as they pitch their business ideas to the “sharks” to win valuable business services. Aspiring entrepreneurs and established business owners are encouraged to apply. Five finalists will be awarded a prize package to move their business forward. The pitch page submission deadline is January 3, 2020. Want to pitch? Contact Armond Edmonds at aedmonds4@owlmail.harford.edu for more details. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door and include the event, networking, reception with food and beverages. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 3

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 3

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Jan. 4

“Surprising Snow Science” event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 4

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a “Surprising Snow Science” event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4. “This is the season of a special frozen precipitation – snow! Be amazed and dazzled while participating in surprising experiments involving fake snow.” The event is for ages 5 to adult and the fee is $5 per person. To register visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

“Owl Prowl” event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 4

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting an “Owl Prowl” event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4. “Venture into the woods of Bosely Conservancy on a cold winter evening to hear the call of these elusive creatures and possibly catch a glimpse of them.” The event is for ages 8 to adult and the fee is $5 per person. To register visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Sunday, Jan. 5

“Cool Coats, Warm Critters” event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 5

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting an “Cool Coats, Warm Critters” event from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 5. “How do mammals stay warm during the winter? Gather around the pellet stove and get an up close look at some of nature’s “cool” coats.” The event is for ages 5 to adult and the fee is $3 per person. To register visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour comes to the APGFCU Arena at HCC Jan. 11

Chris Janson’s Real Friends Tour comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Tickets are on sale now for breakout country star Chris Janson’s Real Friends tour. A platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter, Hanson is on tour to promote the launch of his new album, Real Friends. His lead single “Good Vibes” recently hit No. 1 on top country charts. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Pete the Cat, The Musical at the Amoss Center, Jan. 24

Pete the Cat, The Musical comes to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Pete the Cat never loses his cool and Jimmy Biddle never strays from his routine. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets the Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art and, along the way, they share an adventure of friendship — all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Ongoing . . .

