Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 30-Feb. 2)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020 at Harford Community College on Thursday, the “You’re Enough” event for moms at Lunar Bay Studio and Festival in Hickory on Saturday and the opening reception for the Artists Emporium’s Third Annual Sculpture Show in Havre de Grace also on Saturday.

Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020, Jan. 30

At Harford County’s Shark Tank 2020, audience members judge local entrepreneurs as they pitch their business ideas to the “sharks” to win valuable business services. The event is 6 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door and include the event, networking, reception with food and beverages. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Friday, Jan. 31

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 31

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 31

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Feb. 1

“You’re Enough” event, Feb. 1

“You’re Enough”, an event calling all moms, step-moms and grandmas to come and be empowered, supported, encouraged, will be held 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 1 at Lunar Bay Studio and Festival, 2123 Conowingo Road in Hickory. The event features dinner and speakers. Kristen Wilson is to discuss how you are enough, being the best you and balancing life. Tracy Kunmann is to discuss keeping families safe from technology, predators and drugs. Sue Llufrio is to speak on dealing with loss, forgiveness and moving on. And Amber Poole will speak on intuitive energy healing and creating a more conscious life. Tickets are $45. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youre-enough-an-event-for-moms-tickets-84531350545?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation presents: The Langston Hughes Youth Oratorical Contest, Feb. 1

The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation presents: The Langston Hughes Youth Oratorical Contest from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Contestants are required to deliver a 4 to 5-minute speech around the theme, “I dream a world…”. The contest provides a wonderful forum for students to develop their speaking, writing and oratory skills while developing poise and confidence in an important life skill of public speaking. The event is free, but tickets are required. Visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-havre-de-grace-colored-school-foundation-presentsthe-langston-hughes-youth-oratorical-contest/

Third Annual Mid-Atlantic Winter Sculpture Show, Feb. 1

The opening reception for the Artists Emporium’s Third Annual Sculpture Show is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at 220 N. Washington St. in Havre de Grace. The exhibit ends on March 1st at 4 p.m. For details, https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/third-annual-mid-atlantic-sculpture-show/

Sunday, Feb. 2

Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Feb. 2

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church continues its Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series 9 a.m. Feb. 2. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/801267453681264/?event_time_id=801267467014596. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is at 201 Mt. Royal Ave. in Aberdeen.



Coming next . . .

HCC Actors Guild in No Exit, Feb. 7, 8, 14, 15 & 16

HCC Actors Guild presents No Exit at 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 8, 14 & 15 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Blackbox Theater in Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall. Two women and one man are locked up together for eternity in one hideous room in Hell. The irony of Hell is that its torture is not of the rack and fire, but of the burning humiliation of each soul as it is stripped of its pretenses by the cruel curiosity of the damned. Tickets are $12 and $8 for students. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Cash Bingo fundraiser, Feb. 8

The Harford County 4H Interstate Exchange Program is hosting a Cash Bingo fundraiser Feb. 8 at the Whiteford American Legion, 2217 Whiteford Road in Whiteford. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event includes raffles and food and drink available for purchase. For tickets please call or text Jessica at 443-307-3686 or Carrie at 443-504-9485.

ArtsFest: A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art, Feb. 9

Harford Community College presents ArtsFest: A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Enjoy the College’s music faculty in their annual concert in the Chesapeake Theater, then stroll over to the Student Center to admire the Art + Design faculty and staff’s annual exhibit of drawings, paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics in the Chesapeake Gallery. Join the HCC Artists in Residence “after hours” at a reception featuring hot jazz, cool drinks, and tasty treats. Tickets are $15 and free for students at 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited, Feb. 15

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the love songs of The Carpenters! Join us on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air for The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited. Reproducing the popular sound of the singing duo of the 1970s and early 80s, Michelle Whited performs a stunning presentation of reproducing Karen’s unique voice. The entire live band consists of skilled musicians who perform flawlessly, assisted by only pre-recorded background harmonies. It’s sure to be a romantic evening revisiting the remarkable music interlude from an era to be cherished for a lifetime. Tickets are $20 to $30 at tickets.harford.edu, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

Ongoing . . .

Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition at HCC, Jan. 21-Feb. 21

The Art + Design faculty and staff’s annual exhibit of drawings, paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics will be on display Jan. 21 to Feb. 21 at the Harford Community College’s Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/

For events in Havre de Grace, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/events/