United Way of Central Maryland seeks volunteers for Project Homeless Connect Jan. 23

The United Way of Central Maryland needs volunteers for its fifth annual Project Homeless Connect Jan. 23 at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. Here are the details provided:

Volunteers Needed in Harford for Fifth Annual Project Homeless Connect

United Way of Central Maryland is searching for volunteers to help hundreds of individuals experiencing or on the brink of homelessness in Harford County on January 23.

The fifth annual Project Homeless Connect will connect people to an array of critical resources and services all in one place, with the goal of helping people find a place to call home. Volunteers are needed to set up and break down the event, as well as guide guests through on-the-spot services, which include housing information, employment programs, vision and dental care, haircuts, and more. At last year’s event, fillings and extractions were provided to 174 patients over the course of the day. There were also 120 vision screenings completed and 100 eyeglasses prescribed to individuals during the event. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at the following link: https://uwcm.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=479911

Volunteer shifts:

January 22, 2020 (set up day) 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

January 23, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (all day) 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (morning only) 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. (afternoon only) 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. (take down)



Where: APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College

401 Thomas Run Road

Bel Air, MD 21015