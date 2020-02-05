Dr. William B. Allen to present “Hiding Our Vices From Others: George Washington’s Guide to Civility” Feb. 21 at the Abingdon Library

Dr. William B. Allen, a member of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees and a former chairman of the United States Commission on Civil Rights, is to present “Hiding Our Vices From Others: George Washington’s Guide to Civility” at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.The discussion is free and open to the public. Here are the details provided:

Belcamp, Md., January 30, 2020 — “Hiding Our Vices From Others: George Washington’s Guide to Civility” is the topic of a discussion by Dr. William B. Allen on Friday, February 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

The discussion is part of Choose Civility Harford County and is sponsored by Harford County Public Library in partnership with Harford County Government.

Almost everyone has a story to share about uncivil behavior. Most people seem to agree that there could be more civility in our everyday lives but don’t know where to start. During this program, Dr. Allen will provide an amusing and insightful look on the subject from the perspective of the United States’ first president, George Washington.

Dr. Allen, a member of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees, has a long and esteemed career in education. Currently, he is a visiting scholar in residence at the University of Colorado-Boulder. He served on the United States National Council for the Humanities and was chairman and member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights.

“Dr. Allen is a brilliant scholar, and we are so fortunate to have him speak at the Abingdon Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “His scholarship in the founding of the United States and its leaders, and particularly George Washington, will make for a lively and informative discussion.”

The February 21 discussion is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is recommended by visiting HCPLonline.org or calling 410-638-3990.

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.