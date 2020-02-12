Harlem Globetrotters come to the APGFCU Arena March 5

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Bel Air at APGFCU Arena on Thursday, March 5. Here are the details provided:

Harlem Globetrotters at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air on March 5

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Bel Air at APGFCU Arena on Thursday, March 5, at 7 PM. Globetrotters fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt during the game. Doors open at 6 PM.

New to this year’s tour, and never been done before, include:

Holders of 21 current world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour this year, hoping to add to their list of impressive accolades and innovations.

The Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010. The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

“The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception,” said Head Coach and Globetrotter legend Lou Dunbar. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before. We can’t wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime!”

Tickets start at $17 and are available at www.apgfcuARENA.com, the HCC Ticket Office or by phone at 443-412-2211.

For even more fun, secure a spot by clicking on Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pre-game event, and purchasing this optional pass for $15. Take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with your family to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters – shooting, trying out ball tricks and getting autographs and photos! The unique 30-minute pre-game show, “Magic Pass,” will create memories of a lifetime. All patrons must have a game ticket AND Magic Pass for entry. This includes all children as well as the parent(s)/guardian(s) accompanying them. Please note: soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on court.

The Magic Pass event takes place from 5:30 to 6 PM. Please arrive by 5:30 PM as this Magic Pass event will end promptly at 6 PM. Doors will open at 5 PM for Magic Pass holders.