HCC Actors Guild presents “Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson” April 17-19 and 24-26

HCC Actors Guild will present the outrageous musical comedy Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson on April 17-19 and 24-26 in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall at Harford Community College. The show is an exhilarating and raucous look at one of our nation’s founding rock stars, reinventing the life of our seventh president. Adult themes and strong language; recommended for ages 18 and older.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson creators, Michael Friedman (Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Fortress of Solitude) and Alex Timbers (Love’s Labour’s Lost, Peter and the Starcatcher), cook up an alternate universe (and draw parallels to today’s political/populist landscape) with their musical about the seventh U.S. president.

The musical follows America’s seventh president from his early days as a child on the wild frontier to his controversial reign in the White House. With the country divided into rich and poor (and with continued skirmishes with the Native Americans upsetting pieces of the new world), Jackson begins his steady climb from military strategist to populist rabble-rouser to President of the United States. Along the way, he meets his wife, Rachel, takes on the Founding Fathers — and rocks like no political figure has ever rocked before, with the help of an onstage trio and an entourage of singing, joking cohorts.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson is an actor-driven, rather than design-dependent, musical; it encourages breaking the fourth wall, audience participation and rocking out!

Tickets are $10 to $15 at tickets.harford.edu, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.