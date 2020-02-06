“Living Artfully” is theme of March 3 women’s summit at Abingdon Library March 3

Maryland native Sandra Magsamen, a world-renowned artist, author and designer, is the keynote speaker at the Harford County Public Library’s Third Annual Women’s Summit on March 3. Here are the details provided:

Artist, Author and Columnist Sandra Magsamen Headlines Harford County Public Library’s Third Women’s Summit

“Living Artfully: Create the Life You Imagine” is the theme of the March 3 summit and includes keynote presentation, interactive workshop, pop-up shop, hot breakfast and more

Abingdon, Md., February 5, 2020 — “Living Artfully: Create the Life You Imagine” is the theme of Harford County Public Library’s Third Annual Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Sandra Magsamen, a Maryland native who is a featured columnist on Oprah.com, world-renowned artist, author and designer, is the keynote speaker. Magsamen’s mission is to help people express themselves and connect with one another personally and professionally.

After a hot breakfast, Magsamen will be joined in conversation by Harford County Public Library’s CEO Mary Hastler.

Following the keynote presentation, attendees will participate in an interactive workshop using Magsamen’s “I’m Making It” journal they will have received upon arrival.

The day concludes with a pop-up shop filled with gifts and books curated by Magsamen especially for the Women’s Summit. A percentage of sales will be donated to the Harford County Public Library Foundation.

Tickets cost $45 and may be purchased by visiting HCPLonline.org. In addition to a hot breakfast, each attendee will receive an “I’m Making It” journal and an autographed copy of “You!” by Magsamen.





“Sandra Magsamen is such an inspiration. Her work encourages folks to explore and experience every day with more heart, meaning, purpose and joy,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our Women’s Summit will encourage participants to live artfully and create the life we each imagine. I am super excited to have Sandra with us as Women’s History Month begins.”

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.