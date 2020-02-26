Patterson Mill Drama Company presents “Seussical the Musical” March 6-8

The Patterson Mill Drama Company is to present “Seussical the Musical” March 6-8 at Patterson Mill High School, 85 Patterson Mill Rd., Bel Air. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Show times are 7 p.m. March 6 and 7 and 3 p.m. March 8. There will be a special Meet-n-Greet for children under 12 on Sunday, March 8 at 2:15 p.m. Tickets for the Meet-n-Greet and the show are $10. Students will receive a goodie bag, a snack, and a chance to meet and get autographs from every member of the cast. To purchase tickets, visit https://pattersonmillhs.seatyourself.biz