Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 14-16)

The Joshua Banbury Trio performs “Love is Love” 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The Joshua Banbury Trio’s Love is Love concert at The Cultural Center at the Opera House on Friday, the HCC Actors Guild presentation of No Exit at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday and The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited at Harford Community College on Saturday.

Friday, Feb. 14

Joshua Banbury Trio performs “Love is Love” Feb. 14

The Joshua Banbury Trio performs “Love is Love” 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $28-$30. Banbury is a Texas-born multidimensional vocal artist and writer and an emerging jazz singer in the New York City area. For tickets visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/joshua-banbury-quartet-the-remembering/

HCC Actors Guild in No Exit, Feb. 14, 15 & 16

HCC Actors Guild presents No Exit at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 & 15 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Blackbox Theater in Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall. Two women and one man are locked up together for eternity in one hideous room in Hell. The irony of Hell is that its torture is not of the rack and fire, but of the burning humiliation of each soul as it is stripped of its pretenses by the cruel curiosity of the damned. Tickets are $12 and $8 for students. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 14

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 14

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Feb. 15

The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited, Feb. 15

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the love songs of The Carpenters! Join us on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air for The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited. Reproducing the popular sound of the singing duo of the 1970s and early 80s, Michelle Whited performs a stunning presentation of reproducing Karen’s unique voice. The entire live band consists of skilled musicians who perform flawlessly, assisted by only pre-recorded background harmonies. It’s sure to be a romantic evening revisiting the remarkable music interlude from an era to be cherished for a lifetime. Tickets are $20 to $30 at tickets.harford.edu, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.



Sunday, Feb. 16

Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Feb. 16

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church continues its Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series 9 a.m. Feb. 16. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/801267453681264/?event_time_id=801267467014596. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is at 201 Mt. Royal Ave. in Aberdeen.

Coming next . . .

The Pout-Pout Fish, Feb. 28

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down at The Pout-Pout Fish 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Amoss Center. This new musical features whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam’s missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. Enjoy this colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller – it’s an underwater adventure for the entire family! Tickets.harford.edu or 443-412-2211

Harlem Globetrotters at APGFCU Arena March 5

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Bel Air at APGFCU Arena on Thursday, March 5, at 7 PM. Globetrotters fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt during the game. Doors open at 6 PM. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2OQcLNP

Women’s Leadership Conference, March 6

Harford Community College presents the 2nd Annual Women’s Leadership Conference: Daring Greatly: No One Belongs Here More Than You. The conference is noon to 4 p.m. March 6 at Towson University in Northeastern Maryland Auditorium, 510 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. Sharon Jacobs, CEO of Strategic Alliances Group, Inc., is the keynote speaker at this day of empowerment. Women leaders in healthcare, business, STEM, and social services will share their stories in a panel format and breakout sessions will follow. No cost to attend; lunch provided. Registration required: www.harford.edu/wlc. Info: 443-412-2331

ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast 2020, March 6

The Harford Community College Foundation is honored to host the 2020 ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast, presented by Harford Mutual Insurance at 7:30 a.m. March 6 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road, Edgewood. The ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award will be presented to exemplary leaders who have achieved excellence in their business or profession, served the community in a meaningful way, and actively assisted women to achieve their full leadership potential. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance; proceeds fund the ATHENA Leadership Scholarship at Harford Community College. Info/tickets: www.harford.edu/ATHENA

Phoenix Festival Theater in A Chorus Line, March 6-8 and 13-15

Phoenix Festival Theater presents A Chorus Line, March 6-8 and 13-15 at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, A Chorus Line is one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. This stunning musical follows a group of Broadway dancers, as they strive to get cast in a Broadway show by laying their talent and life experiences on the line during an audition. Filled with compelling drama, exceptional dance and such classics as “I Can Do That,” “What I Did for Love,” and “One,” A Chorus Line truly is a singular sensation! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Food, Farmers & Community: Farming Forward, March 7

The Food, Farmers & Community: Farming Forward event is 8:30 a.m. March 7 at North Harford High School, 211 Pylesville Road, Pylesville. Explore the future of agriculture and local food consumerism in Harford County. Learn about new ideas for healthy cooking for your family, innovations that our farmers are practicing to conserve our local ecology, and enjoy a tour of North Harford High School’s greenhouse, aquaculture lab, barn, experimental chestnut groves, and more. The program will include a keynote address by Joe Ligo, Series Producer, Maryland Farm and Harvest, Maryland Public Television; four morning break-out sessions; and a light breakfast buffet and lunch by Laurrapin Caterers featuring local agricultural products. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance at tickets.harford.edu. The inclement weather date is March 14, 2020.

“HAIL:” An Exhibition by Photographer Garrett Hansen, March 9-April 10

“HAIL:” An Exhibition by Photographer Garrett Hansen is on display March 9-April 10 at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Hansen, a Kentucky-based professor and artist whose photography has been displayed around the country, is inspired by the issue of gun violence in today’s society. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Golden Dragon Acrobats, March 15

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at 3 p.m. March 15 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Rooted in time-honored ancient traditions begun twenty-five centuries ago, the Golden Dragon Acrobats features electrifying acrobats, contortionists and jugglers combining award-winning acrobatics and traditional dance with spectacular costumes and graceful artistry to produce art that transcends borders and culture. World renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

An Evening of Jazz: Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles, March 27

An Evening of Jazz: Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles is 8 p.m. March 27 in Joppa Hall’s recital hall at Harford Community College. Vocalist Irene Jalenti is joined by bassist Jeff Reed, drummer Eric Kennedy, and Harford Community College studio faculty pianist Alan Blackman in reimagining Beatles classics in jazz idioms. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Ongoing . . .

Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition at HCC, Jan. 21-Feb. 21

The Art + Design faculty and staff’s annual exhibit of drawings, paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics will be on display Jan. 21 to Feb. 21 at the Harford Community College’s Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/

For events in Havre de Grace, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/events/