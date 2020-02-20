Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 21-23)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Dr. William B. Allen presentation of “Hiding Our Vices From Others: George Washington’s Guide to Civility” Friday at the Abingdon Library, the 6th Annual MasquerAid Ball to Benefit the Havre de Grace Arts Collective at the Havre de Grace Community Center on Saturday and a presentation of the Maryland Public Television produced video “Conowingo Dam, Power on the Susquehanna” at the Anita Leight Estuary Center on Sunday.

Friday, Feb. 21

Dr. William B. Allen presents “Hiding Our Vices From Others: George Washington’s Guide to Civility”, Feb. 21

Dr. William B. Allen, a member of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees and a former chairman of the United States Commission on Civil Rights, is to present “Hiding Our Vices From Others: George Washington’s Guide to Civility” at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.The discussion is free and open to the public. For details, visit bit.ly/2tBh9sM

Downtown Bel Air Alliance’s House Party Concert Series features BonJourneyNY, Feb. 21

The Downtown Bel Air Alliance’s House Party Concert Series features BonJourneyNY 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Bel Air Armory 37 N. Main St. BonJourneyNY is a New York based Tribute Band paying homage to Rock Icons, BonJovi and Journey. For tickets, please click: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bon-journey-house-party-concert-series-tickets-87342980205

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 21

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 21

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, Feb. 22

6th Annual MasquerAid Ball, Feb. 22

The 6th Annual MasquerAid Ball to Benefit the Havre de Grace Arts Collective is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Havre de Grace Community Center, 100 Lagaret Lane. Tickets are $75. Costumes are optional for the event celebrated the Saturday before Havre de Grace’s Feb. 25 Mardi Gras parade. The event includes music, dancing, wine, beer and a New Orleans-inspired menu. Award-winning Dame Edna impersonator, Scott

Mason is to perform. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/6th-annual-masqueraid-ball/

Sunday, Feb. 23

“Conowingo Dam, Power on the Susquehanna” movie and discussion, Feb. 23

The Anita Leight Estuary Center features the Leight Speaker Series “Conowingo Dam” 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the center, 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. Don Baldwin, a retired Civil Engineer, will be presenting the one-hour video “Conowingo Dam, Power on the Susquehanna”, produced by Maryland Public Television in 2016, which discusses the construction and history of the Conowingo Dam. Don was the Senior Civil Engineer at Conowingo Dam for 25 years before retiring in 2016, and was responsible for the dam structure and emergency planning. Following the video, there will be a Q and A session when participants can mine the depths of Baldwin’s memory and experiences of the Conowingo Dam. Copies of the DVD will be available for purchase. The fee is $5 per person. Call the Center at 410-612-1688 to register. Drop payment off at Center or mail within 5 days of registration. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/2327/

Coming next . . .

Havre de Grace’s Annual Mardi Gras Parade, Feb. 25

Havre de Grace’s Annual Mardi Gras Parade hits Bourbon Street at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25. The parade continues down Bourbon Street to Washington Street and ends at the American Legion on St. John Street. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/annual-mardi-gras-parade-in-havre-de-grace/

The Pout-Pout Fish, Feb. 28

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down at The Pout-Pout Fish 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Amoss Center. This new musical features whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam’s missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. Enjoy this colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller – it’s an underwater adventure for the entire family! Tickets.harford.edu or 443-412-2211

Harlem Globetrotters at APGFCU Arena March 5

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Bel Air at APGFCU Arena on Thursday, March 5, at 7 PM. Globetrotters fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt during the game. Doors open at 6 PM. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2OQcLNP

Women’s Leadership Conference, March 6

Harford Community College presents the 2nd Annual Women’s Leadership Conference: Daring Greatly: No One Belongs Here More Than You. The conference is noon to 4 p.m. March 6 at Towson University in Northeastern Maryland Auditorium, 510 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. Sharon Jacobs, CEO of Strategic Alliances Group, Inc., is the keynote speaker at this day of empowerment. Women leaders in healthcare, business, STEM, and social services will share their stories in a panel format and breakout sessions will follow. No cost to attend; lunch provided. Registration required: www.harford.edu/wlc. Info: 443-412-2331

ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast 2020, March 6

The Harford Community College Foundation is honored to host the 2020 ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast, presented by Harford Mutual Insurance at 7:30 a.m. March 6 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road, Edgewood. The ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award will be presented to exemplary leaders who have achieved excellence in their business or profession, served the community in a meaningful way, and actively assisted women to achieve their full leadership potential. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance; proceeds fund the ATHENA Leadership Scholarship at Harford Community College. Info/tickets: www.harford.edu/ATHENA

Phoenix Festival Theater in A Chorus Line, March6-8 and 13-15

Phoenix Festival Theater presents A Chorus Line, March6-8 and 13-15 at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, A Chorus Line is one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. This stunning musical follows a group of Broadway dancers, as they strive to get cast in a Broadway show by laying their talent and life experiences on the line during an audition. Filled with compelling drama, exceptional dance and such classics as “I Can Do That,” “What I Did for Love,” and “One,” A Chorus Line truly is a singular sensation! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Food, Farmers & Community: Farming Forward, March 7

The Food, Farmers & Community: Farming Forward event is 8:30 a.m. March 7 at North Harford High School, 211 Pylesville Road, Pylesville. Explore the future of agriculture and local food consumerism in Harford County. Learn about new ideas for healthy cooking for your family, innovations that our farmers are practicing to conserve our local ecology, and enjoy a tour of North Harford High School’s greenhouse, aquaculture lab, barn, experimental chestnut groves, and more. The program will include a keynote address by Joe Ligo, Series Producer, Maryland Farm and Harvest, Maryland Public Television; four morning break-out sessions; and a light breakfast buffet and lunch by Laurrapin Caterers featuring local agricultural products. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance at tickets.harford.edu. The inclement weather date is March 14, 2020.

“HAIL:” An Exhibition by Photographer Garrett Hansen, March 9-April 10

“HAIL:” An Exhibition by Photographer Garrett Hansen is on display March 9-April 10 at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Hansen, a Kentucky-based professor and artist whose photography has been displayed around the country, is inspired by the issue of gun violence in today’s society. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Golden Dragon Acrobats, March 15

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at 3 p.m. March 15 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Rooted in time-honored ancient traditions begun twenty-five centuries ago, the Golden Dragon Acrobats features electrifying acrobats, contortionists and jugglers combining award-winning acrobatics and traditional dance with spectacular costumes and graceful artistry to produce art that transcends borders and culture. World renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

An Evening of Jazz: Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles, March 27

An Evening of Jazz: Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles is 8 p.m. March 27 in Joppa Hall’s recital hall at Harford Community College. Vocalist Irene Jalenti is joined by bassist Jeff Reed, drummer Eric Kennedy, and Harford Community College studio faculty pianist Alan Blackman in reimagining Beatles classics in jazz idioms. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Ongoing . . .

Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition at HCC, Jan. 21-Feb. 21

The Art + Design faculty and staff’s annual exhibit of drawings, paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics will be on display Jan. 21 to Feb. 21 at the Harford Community College’s Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/

For events in Havre de Grace, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/events/