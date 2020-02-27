Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 28-March 1)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Theaterworks USA’s presentation of “The Pout-Pout Fish” at The Amoss Center on Friday, a Stand Up Comedy Showcase at The State Theater of Havre de Grace on Saturday and Tidewater Players present “The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On” Friday through Sunday at The Cultural Center at the Opera House.

Theaterworks USA presentsThe Pout-Pout Fish 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Amoss Center.

Friday, Feb. 28

The Pout-Pout Fish, Feb. 28

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down at The Pout-Pout Fish 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Amoss Center. This new musical features whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam’s missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. Enjoy this colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller – it’s an underwater adventure for the entire family! Tickets.harford.edu or 443-412-2211.



Tidewater Players present “The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On” Feb. 28-March 1 and March 6-8

Tidewater Players present “The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $17-$22. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 28, 29, March 6 and 7 and 2 p.m. March 1 and 8. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-presents-the-marvelous-wonderettes-dream-on/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 28

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 28

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, Feb. 29

Stand Up Comedy Showcase, Feb. 29

Big Timing Comedy’s Stefan Subotich is to perform 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at The State Theater of Havre de Grace, 325 St John St. The Baltimore native is a professional comic and actor and COO of Big Timing Comedy. The event also features comic Mike Quindlen and Rose Vineshank. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. For details, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/big-timing-comedys-stefan-subotich-the-state-theater-in-havre-de-grace/

Sunday, March 1

Hummer Hats at Anita Leight Estuary Center March 1

The Anita Leight Estuary Center hosts a “Hummer Hats” event 3 p.m. March 1. As spring heats up, hummingbirds return from their wintering grounds. Get VERY familiar with these flying gems by crafting a hummingbird feeder hat to draw them in so closely you’ll feel like they’re right on top of you. Event is for ages 8 to adult. Fee is $8 per person. Anyone under age 13 should be accompanied by an adult. To register, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/parksrecregistration. The center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/2334/.

Coming next . . .

Harlem Globetrotters at APGFCU Arena March 5

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Bel Air at APGFCU Arena on Thursday, March 5, at 7 PM. Globetrotters fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt during the game. Doors open at 6 PM. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2OQcLNP

Women’s Leadership Conference, March 6

Harford Community College presents the 2nd Annual Women’s Leadership Conference: Daring Greatly: No One Belongs Here More Than You. The conference is noon to 4 p.m. March 6 at Towson University in Northeastern Maryland Auditorium, 510 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. Sharon Jacobs, CEO of Strategic Alliances Group, Inc., is the keynote speaker at this day of empowerment. Women leaders in healthcare, business, STEM, and social services will share their stories in a panel format and breakout sessions will follow. No cost to attend; lunch provided. Registration required: www.harford.edu/wlc. Info: 443-412-2331

ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast 2020, March 6

The Harford Community College Foundation is honored to host the 2020 ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast, presented by Harford Mutual Insurance at 7:30 a.m. March 6 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road, Edgewood. The ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award will be presented to exemplary leaders who have achieved excellence in their business or profession, served the community in a meaningful way, and actively assisted women to achieve their full leadership potential. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance; proceeds fund the ATHENA Leadership Scholarship at Harford Community College. Info/tickets: www.harford.edu/ATHENA

Phoenix Festival Theater in A Chorus Line, March 6-8 and 13-15

Phoenix Festival Theater presents A Chorus Line, March6-8 and 13-15 at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, A Chorus Line is one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. This stunning musical follows a group of Broadway dancers, as they strive to get cast in a Broadway show by laying their talent and life experiences on the line during an audition. Filled with compelling drama, exceptional dance and such classics as “I Can Do That,” “What I Did for Love,” and “One,” A Chorus Line truly is a singular sensation! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour, March 7

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance hosts the Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour on March 7. Tickets are $55. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/148938516545609/

Food, Farmers & Community: Farming Forward, March 7

The Food, Farmers & Community: Farming Forward event is 8:30 a.m. March 7 at North Harford High School, 211 Pylesville Road, Pylesville. Explore the future of agriculture and local food consumerism in Harford County. Learn about new ideas for healthy cooking for your family, innovations that our farmers are practicing to conserve our local ecology, and enjoy a tour of North Harford High School’s greenhouse, aquaculture lab, barn, experimental chestnut groves, and more. The program will include a keynote address by Joe Ligo, Series Producer, Maryland Farm and Harvest, Maryland Public Television; four morning break-out sessions; and a light breakfast buffet and lunch by Laurrapin Caterers featuring local agricultural products. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance at tickets.harford.edu. The inclement weather date is March 14, 2020.

“HAIL:” An Exhibition by Photographer Garrett Hansen, March 9-April 10

“HAIL:” An Exhibition by Photographer Garrett Hansen is on display March 9-April 10 at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Hansen, a Kentucky-based professor and artist whose photography has been displayed around the country, is inspired by the issue of gun violence in today’s society. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Golden Dragon Acrobats, March 15

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at 3 p.m. March 15 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Rooted in time-honored ancient traditions begun twenty-five centuries ago, the Golden Dragon Acrobats features electrifying acrobats, contortionists and jugglers combining award-winning acrobatics and traditional dance with spectacular costumes and graceful artistry to produce art that transcends borders and culture. World renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

An Evening of Jazz: Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles, March 27

An Evening of Jazz: Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles is 8 p.m. March 27 in Joppa Hall’s recital hall at Harford Community College. Vocalist Irene Jalenti is joined by bassist Jeff Reed, drummer Eric Kennedy, and Harford Community College studio faculty pianist Alan Blackman in reimagining Beatles classics in jazz idioms. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu

Mutts Gone Nuts! Comedy Dog Show at the Amoss Center, April 4

Join us for Mutts Gone Nuts! on Saturday, April 4 at 3 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Back by popular demand, Scott and Joan Houghton and their hilarious pack of pooches have created a top-notch comedy dog show like no other. Featuring incredible high-flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, and the one and only . . . Sammie the Talking Dog! All adopted from animal shelters and rescues, the mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in their family-friendly performance that leaves audiences howling for more. Tickets are $15-$30 at tickets.harford.edu, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

HCC Actors Guild presents Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson April 17-19 and 24-26

The HCC Actors Guild is to present the musical comedy Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson based on the life of the seventh U.S. president on April 17-19 and 24-26 in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall at Harford Community College. For details, visit bit.ly/2VpW0NK

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/

For events in Havre de Grace, visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/events/