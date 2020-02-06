Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 7-9)

Harford Community College presents ArtsFest: A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the HCC Actors Guild presentation of No Exit Friday and Saturday, a “Grease Sing-a-Long” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Friday and ArtsFest at Harford Community College on Sunday.

Friday, Feb. 7

HCC Actors Guild in No Exit, Feb. 7, 8, 14, 15 & 16

HCC Actors Guild presents No Exit at 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 8, 14 & 15 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Blackbox Theater in Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall. Two women and one man are locked up together for eternity in one hideous room in Hell. The irony of Hell is that its torture is not of the rack and fire, but of the burning humiliation of each soul as it is stripped of its pretenses by the cruel curiosity of the damned. Tickets are $12 and $8 for students. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu



“Grease Sing-a-Long” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House Feb. 7

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective presents “Grease Sing-a-Long” 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Sing along with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of “Grease,” the most successful movie musical of all time. Can a summer romance survive the rituals of high school cliques? Tickets are $9-$10 at https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-havre-de-grace-arts-collective-presents-grease-sing-a-long/. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union St. in Havre de Grace.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 7

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 7

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx





Saturday, Feb. 8

Cash Bingo fundraiser, Feb. 8

The Harford County 4H Interstate Exchange Program is hosting a Cash Bingo fundraiser Feb. 8 at the Whiteford American Legion, 2217 Whiteford Road in Whiteford. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event includes raffles and food and drink available for purchase. For tickets please call or text Jessica at 443-307-3686 or Carrie at 443-504-9485.



Sunday, Feb. 9

ArtsFest: A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art, Feb. 9

Harford Community College presents ArtsFest: A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Enjoy the College’s music faculty in their annual concert in the Chesapeake Theater, then stroll over to the Student Center to admire the Art + Design faculty and staff’s annual exhibit of drawings, paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics in the Chesapeake Gallery. Join the HCC Artists in Residence “after hours” at a reception featuring hot jazz, cool drinks, and tasty treats. Tickets are $15 and free for students at 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu



Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Feb. 9

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church continues its Mind Fullness to Mindfulness Worship Series 9 a.m. Feb. 9. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/801267453681264/?event_time_id=801267467014596. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is at 201 Mt. Royal Ave. in Aberdeen.

Coming next . . .

The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited, Feb. 15

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the love songs of The Carpenters! Join us on Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air for The Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited. Reproducing the popular sound of the singing duo of the 1970s and early 80s, Michelle Whited performs a stunning presentation of reproducing Karen’s unique voice. The entire live band consists of skilled musicians who perform flawlessly, assisted by only pre-recorded background harmonies. It’s sure to be a romantic evening revisiting the remarkable music interlude from an era to be cherished for a lifetime. Tickets are $20 to $30 at tickets.harford.edu, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

Ongoing . . .

Annual Art + Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition at HCC, Jan. 21-Feb. 21

The Art + Design faculty and staff’s annual exhibit of drawings, paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics will be on display Jan. 21 to Feb. 21 at the Harford Community College’s Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

