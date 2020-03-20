Community Foundation of Harford County seeks donations for two funds set to help county residents affected by COVID-19

The Community Foundation of Harford County is seeking donations for two funds that support people affected by COVID-19. Here are the details provided:

Community Foundation of Harford County Sets Virus Victim Help Funds; Tax-Deductible Contributions Being Accepted Now

Bel Air, Maryland, March 19, 2020: The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC) announces its immediate commitment to help Harford County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with two funds, both now accepting contributions towards this goal.

The “Harford County Cares Fund” supports non-profits in their work to provide services for individuals affected by the virus. The “Help Your Neighbor Fund” funds the emergency needs of individuals and families, including rent assistance, fuel assistance and food needs.



Both funds are administered by the CFHC.

“Everyone and anyone can help by contributing to these funds,” states CFHC Executive Director Jennifer Farrell. “The funds address any and all needs arising from this terrible situation, are directed 100% towards Harford County residents, and all donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law,” she adds.

To donate to the Community Foundation of Harford County’s Virus Victims Funds, visit its web site at cfharfordcounty.org and select the DONATE button at the top of the home page, or send a check to Community Foundation of Harford County, P.O. Box 612, Bel Air, MD 21014, noting which fund you would like to support.

