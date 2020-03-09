Harford County Public Library provides online list of Coronavirus, COVID-19 information resources

The Harford County Public Library has compiled a list of resources providing up-to-date information on the Coronavirus, COVID-19. The list, which includes the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, local health departments, hospitals and schools can be accessed at https://www.hcplonline.org/coronavirus.php. Here are the details provided:

Belcamp, Md., March 6, 2020 — Harford County Public Library has compiled a listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about the Coronavirus, COVID-19. The listing will be updated on a regular basis as additional information becomes available.

The information may be found at: HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php.

Information sources include the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), U.S. Department of State, Maryland Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, Harford County Public Schools, Harford County Health Department and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

“Harford County Public Library is a 24/7 information source for our community, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We have gathered links in one place on our website so our customers can easily find the most up-to-date information available about COVID-19. The links are to national, state and local agencies, and they will be updated as new information becomes available.”

