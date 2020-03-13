Harford County Public Library suspends public programs through March due to coronavirus

Harford County Public Library is suspending all public programs and events effective Friday, March 13, through the end of March due to the coronavirus. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Suspends Public Programs Through March

Belcamp, Md., March 12, 2020 — Harford County Public Library is suspending all public programs and events effective Friday, March 13, through the end of March. The programs are being suspended as a precaution to protect against the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Suspended programs include storytimes, classes, workshops, tours, meetings, author visits, conferences and other activities. In addition, the library is cancelling all meeting room bookings until the end of March. All outreach activities will be suspended including visits by the Rolling Reader, Silver Reader, Partners in Reading, Opening the Gift and Sharing the Gift.

All Harford County Public Library branches will remain open during normal business hours to provide access to materials, computers, Wi-Fi and other resources. The library is open 24/7 through the website at HCPLonline.org with free access to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, research databases and more.

In addition, the library’s listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about the Coronavirus, COVID-19, is updated regularly and may be found at HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php.

“Harford County Public Library’s priority is on providing credible information, resources and services throughout the county as we face a difficult public health situation. We are at a point where social distancing becomes critical to help slow the spread of the virus and to do our best effort in protecting our community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

“This was a very difficult decision to make as our library events and services are important resources for our community,” Hastler said. “As we work through this crisis, the above actions may be modified, and we will keep our community updated.”

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.