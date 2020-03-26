Harford County Public Library to remain closed indefinitely; materials due date extended to June 1

The Harford County Public Library plans to remain closed indefinitely to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The library is waiving all fines and fees and items currently on loan are not due back until June 1. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Remains Closed Indefinitely in Response to COVID-19

Belcamp, Md., March 26, 2020 — Harford County Public Library will remain closed indefinitely to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

The due date for materials currently out is June 1. The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period. Customers are encouraged to stay home and keep their items at home, too, until the crisis is over. Updates will be shared through social media, the library website and eNews as the situation changes.

Library customers are encouraged to visit the website, HCPLonline.org, for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more for all ages.

Harford County Public Library’s listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about the Coronavirus, COVID-19, is updated regularly and may be found at HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php.

“We live in unprecedented times, and we want our customers to know the library is always there for them,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We welcome customers to use our online resources that are available for all members of the family, to help them learn, to be engaged and to provide fun ways to stay busy during these days of social distancing.”

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

