Harford Mutual donates money and employees’ time to local nonprofits

Harford Mutual recently donated money to local nonprofits as part of its community outreach mission that includes thousands of hours of its employees’ volunteer work. Here are the details provided:

Harford Mutual donates more than $260,000 and 1,000 business hours to community support

President and CEO Steve Linkous and Vice President of Operations Frank Kellner present a check to Harford Family House

Bel Air, MD – President & CEO Steve Linkous presented checks totaling more than $260,000 to local nonprofit organizations in 2019. This financial support was given to more than 70 organizations local to the Harford Mutual home office in Bel Air, MD as well as several organizations in the Southern territory served by the Fort Mill, South Carolina office.

Recipients included the United Way of Central Maryland, Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation, American Cancer Society, Harford Community College Foundation, and Mason-Dixon Community Services.

Additionally, Harford Mutual employees participated in a volunteer challenge throughout the year. More than 160 employees spread across ten teams logged a total of 2877 hours of community service in 2019, including 720 hours of paid time off for individual volunteering and 327 hours of group volunteering. Organizations supported with volunteer time included Habitat for Humanity, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Harford Family House.

The three teams that completed the most hours directed donations totaling $4,250 from Harford Mutual to charitable organizations of their choosing. The first-place team, led by Large Account Underwriter Jenn Holbrook, designated $2,500 to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The second-place team, led by Senior Examiner Judy Scott, selected St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to receive $1,000. The third-place team, led by Senior Examiner and top volunteer Debbi McGinley, designated $750 to The Humane Society of Harford County

Entering 2020, Harford Mutual is increasing community outreach even further, boosting volunteer paid time off to two days per calendar year per full-time employee.

