Klein’s ShopRite installing “sneeze guards”, replenishing shelves to deal with coronavirus pandemic

Klein’s ShopRite Supermarkets Installing Sneeze Guards; Replenishing Shelves; Thanking Its Associates

Bel Air, Maryland, March 26 2020: Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland reports that plexiglass protective “cashier sneeze guards” are being installed at all nine Klein’s ShopRite supermarkets.



The supply chain of food and essentials is improving daily. Shelf replenishment is underway as store inventories are catching up to meet customer needs. Some sale limitations do remain in effect; signs are posted inside each store with details on sale limitations, if they exist.



All Klein’s ShopRite supermarkets continue to hire staff and to offer a $2 per hour hourly premium during this time of need, both to current and new Associates. This special rate is above the regular hiring rates.



According to Michael J. Klein, Vice-President of Klein’s, “the Klein Family extends a special thanks to all Klein’s Associates in the supermarkets and pharmacies, who have continued to serve our community and have put forth great effort in serving the customers during this healthcare crisis. My entire family appreciates the work you have done, and continue to do.”



The Klein Family of Harford County owns and operates nine ShopRite supermarkets: 6 in Harford County; 2 in Baltimore County; 1 in Baltimore City.