Local grocery stores work to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic

Just heard from officials from Klein’s Shoprite and Giant Food that the companies are working to make sure local store shelves stay stocked during this COVID-19 pandemic. Tonight I received an email from a representative for Shoprite saying all their stores currently have plenty of meats, poultry, fish and vegetables. The company’s website includes a page devoted to coronavirus (https://shoprite.com/coronavirus), which includes a link to a list of in-demand items they are working to keep in stock. The webpage states, “. . . items such as disinfectant cleaners and wipes, bar and liquid soaps, water, cough/cold over the counter medicines and other key categories are now limited to a purchase of two.” An email Giant sent to customers today asked shoppers for their patience and cooperation as they work with suppliers to replenish out of stock items as quickly as possible: “We kindly ask that you limit your purchase to what you need right now in order to provide products to as many people as possible.” The Giant Food email also mentioned the situation is putting a strain on stores’ shopping bag supplies and suggested shoppers bring reusable bags when they shop. For the full email from Giant Food, visit https://giantfood.com/news-and-media/article-3-14-20/