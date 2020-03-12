Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 13-15)

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at 3 p.m. March 15 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air.

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Phoenix Festival Theater’s presentation of A Chorus Line at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday, comedian Lucas Bohn performs at The Cultural Center at the Opera House on Saturday and Golden Dragon Acrobats will appear at the Amoss Center on Sunday.

Friday, March 13

Phoenix Festival Theater in A Chorus Line, March 13-15

Phoenix Festival Theater presents A Chorus Line, March 13-15 at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, A Chorus Line is one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. This stunning musical follows a group of Broadway dancers, as they strive to get cast in a Broadway show by laying their talent and life experiences on the line during an audition. Filled with compelling drama, exceptional dance and such classics as “I Can Do That,” “What I Did for Love,” and “One,” A Chorus Line truly is a singular sensation! 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu



Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 13

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, March 13

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx



Saturday, March 14

Comedian Lucas Bohn performs at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, March 14

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective presents comedian Lucas Bohn 7 p.m. March 14 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Lucas has performed his clean, honest and thought-provoking comedy and impersonations with national headliners like Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, and Billy Gardel. Tickets are $18-$20. For details visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/comedian-lucas-bohn/.

North Park Trail Walk, March 14

A 1.5 mile, 90 minute North Park Trail Walk is scheduled 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 14. The event is for all ages rain or shine. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Meet at the Susquehanna Lockhouse Museum, 817 Conesto St, Havre de Grace. For more information call 410-939-5780 or 4005 or visit https://explorehavredegrace.com/event/north-park-trail-walk-2/2020-03-14/.

Sunday, March 15

Golden Dragon Acrobats, March 15

Golden Dragon Acrobats perform at 3 p.m. March 15 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Rooted in time-honored ancient traditions begun twenty-five centuries ago, the Golden Dragon Acrobats features electrifying acrobats, contortionists and jugglers combining award-winning acrobatics and traditional dance with spectacular costumes and graceful artistry to produce art that transcends borders and culture. World renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu.



Coming next . . .

Mamma Mia! at The John Carroll School, March 20-22 postponed due to coronavirus

The John Carroll School Theatre Department presents Mamma Mia! March 20-22 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. Showtimes are 7 p.m. March 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. March 21 and 22. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://the-john-carroll-school-theatre-department.ticketleap.com/mamma-mia/

Living History: Rachel Carson at the Hays-Heighe House, March 24

Colleen Webster, Professor of Literature at Harford Community College, presents a one-woman show about the scientist and author who ignited the modern environmental movement. Showtime is 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. This performance highlights Rachel Carson’s research, personal life and legacy. Seating is limited; reservations are recommended. Haysheighe@harford.edu or 443-412-2539.

Game On: Let’s Play the Feud!, March 24

Fun for the whole family! Come and watch as representatives of prominent Harford County financial institutions match wits in a game of “Business Feud” to earn the coveted WINDS of Leadership Trophy. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a mix and mingle followed by the talent show at 6:30 p.m. at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. All proceeds benefit the newly-established grant fund. Tickets.harford.edu or 443-412-2211.

An Evening of Jazz: Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles, March 27

An Evening of Jazz: Irene Jalenti’s Homage to the Beatles is 8 p.m. March 27 in Joppa Hall’s recital hall at Harford Community College. Vocalist Irene Jalenti is joined by bassist Jeff Reed, drummer Eric Kennedy, and Harford Community College studio faculty pianist Alan Blackman in reimagining Beatles classics in jazz idioms. 443-412-2211 or Tickets.harford.edu.

Spring Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner, March 28 postponed

Due to the Maryland Governor’s ban on events over 250 people and our United Methodist Bishop closing all churches for worship and activities for 2 weeks Ayres Chapel Church Fried Oyster and Ham dinner in White Hall, MD scheduled for March 28th has been POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE!



Ayres Chapel Church 3046 Ayres Chapel Road & Norrisville road in White Hall, MD will be hosting its annual Spring Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner Saturday March 28 from 3 – 7 p.m. The menu includes hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, applesauce, rolls and coffee. Bake table with handmade fudge and cakes. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222.

Lecture: Save Our Soil at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, March 31

“Save Our Soil” will be presented by Bill Tharpe, Field Assessment Supervisor, Maryland Department of Agriculture at 12:30 p.m. March 31 at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. In the decade of the Dust Bowl, President Franklin Roosevelt argued that “a nation that destroys its soil destroys itself,” and he created the Soil Conservation Service. Why kick up so much dust over a little dirt? Learn the importance of our soil and strategies to protect your property. Seating is limited; reservations are recommended. Haysheighe@harford.edu or 443-412-2539.

Mutts Gone Nuts! Comedy Dog Show at the Amoss Center, April 4

Join us for Mutts Gone Nuts! on Saturday, April 4 at 3 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Back by popular demand, Scott and Joan Houghton and their hilarious pack of pooches have created a top-notch comedy dog show like no other. Featuring incredible high-flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, and the one and only . . . Sammie the Talking Dog! All adopted from animal shelters and rescues, the mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in their family-friendly performance that leaves audiences howling for more. Tickets are $15-$30 at tickets.harford.edu, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

Tea, Bees and Teas at the Hays-Heighe House, April 7

Tea events this spring are themed around honey and herbal tea. At the Tea, Bees and Teas event 12:30 p.m. April 7 at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College learn what you can grow to support honeybees and our native Maryland pollinators, and to create your own herbal teas. Tickets are required and cost $20 per person (cash or check only); the event is free for current students with HCC ID. Tickets: HaysHeighe@Harford.edu or 443-412-2539.

Poetry Reading at the Hays-Heighe House, April 16

Harford Community College Professor Colleen Webster reads “Admit That the Waters Around You Have Grown” at 12:30 p.m. April 16 at the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. The reading focuses on the landscape, the environment, and climate change. Seating is limited; reservations are recommended. Haysheighe@harford.edu or 443-412-2539

HCC Actors Guild presents Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson, April 17-19 and 24-26

The HCC Actors Guild is to present the musical comedy Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson based on the life of the seventh U.S. president on April 17-19 and 24-26 in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall at Harford Community College. For details, visit bit.ly/2VpW0NK

Author Rajia Hassib to discuss her book A Pure Heart, April 20

In conjunction with National Library Week, Rajia Hassib reads from and discusses her new book, A Pure Heart 11:30 a.m. April 20 at Harford Community College, Edgewood Hall, Room 132. It tells the story of two sisters, raised in Cairo, whose paths diverge when one marries and moves to New York for graduate school. As older sister Rose tries to find her place in a new and different society, Gameela, her younger sister, struggles to find hers in a society that is changing around her. During the aftermath of Egypt’s revolution, Gameela is killed by a suicide bomber and Rose is left to unravel the mystery of her death. Free and open to the public.

Llama, Llama Red Pajama–Live! at the Amoss Center, April 25

Llama, Llama Red Pajama–Live! comes to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at noon on April 25. Bedtime has never been so exciting! It’s the end of the day for the Llama family. After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can’t wait to put on his red pajamas. He and his friends the toys are ready to sing and dance their way to sleep . . . except . . . they need a bedtime story and a kiss goodnight and a drink of water. But, where’s Mama? This hilarious new musical based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney will warm every Llama and Llama Mama’s heart. Tickets.harford.edu or 443-412-2211.

Sunday Afternoon Concert at Harford Community College, April 26

Siblings Frances Borowsky (cello) and Emmanuel Borowsky (violin), each of whom have been featured soloists with the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, perform a duo recital at 3 p.m. April 26 in Joppa Hall’s Recital Hall #1 at Harford Community College. Tickets.harford.edu or 443-412-2211.

Ongoing . . .

“HAIL:” An Exhibition by Photographer Garrett Hansen, March 9-April 10

“HAIL:” An Exhibition by Photographer Garrett Hansen is on display March 9-April 10 at Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Hansen, a Kentucky-based professor and artist whose photography has been displayed around the country, is inspired by the issue of gun violence in today’s society. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.



