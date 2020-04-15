Amoss Mill Road Bridge near Norrisville to close May 4 for about six weeks

The Harford County Department of Public Works has announced the planned May 4 closing of Amoss Mill Road Bridge #177 over Island Branch for repairs expected to take about six weeks. Here are the details provided:

Amoss Mill Road Bridge Near Norrisville to Close May 4 for Repairs

BEL AIR, Md., (April 14, 2020) – Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing Amoss Mill Road Bridge #177 over Island Branch, which is between MD Route 136 (Harkins Road) and Amos Road near Norrisville, on or about Monday, May 4 for about six weeks to complete bridge repairs. The road will be completely closed to all traffic during this closure to complete the second phase of repairs to the triple cell culvert begun last fall.

Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions may be directed to Matt Miller, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3509 extension 1392.