Board of Education of Harford County offers guidelines for submitting public comments by email for April 20 meeting

The Harford County Board of Education has provided instructions for community members who would like to submit public comments during its virtual meeting scheduled for April 20. The deadline to submit comments by email is noon on April 20. Here are the details provided:

PUBLIC NOTICE TO PARTICIPATE IN BOARD OF EDUCATION BUSINESS MEETING – APRIL 20, 2020



On April 20, 2020 at 6:30PM, the Business Meeting of the Board of Education of Harford County will be hosted virtually. The Audio Live Stream will be available on HCPS.ORG/BOE/LIVESTREAM.

Community members who wish to submit a public comment may do so by submitting comments in writing at Contact Board of Education no later than 12:00 Noon on Monday, April 20, 2020

The following information must be provided in the contact form when submitting comments:

Emails must be marked “Comment for April 20, 2020 Board Meeting” First and last name Email and phone number Address

Important:

Comments received by 12 Noon on April 20, 2020 will be read into the record during the public comment segment of the Business meeting.

Comments received after the 12 Noon deadline will not be read into the record during the Business meeting.

The Board expects that all comments will be submitted with the decorum and respect appropriate to the conduct of public business.

Topics such as personnel matters, pending appeals and specific student disciplinary matters will not be read into the record.

Disparaging comments, personal attacks, and inflammatory remarks about specific schools or personnel will not be read into the record.

The Presiding Officer will not read a comment that does not conform to the rules of the Board regarding public comment.

All public comments submitted will be part of the records maintained by the Board office.

Please be reminded that written comments submitted are considered public information and, as such, is subject to the Maryland Public Information Act.

Please contact Teri Schmid at the Board of Education office Teresa.Schmid@hcps.org with any questions. Thank you.