Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties seek donations for its COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties is seeking donations toward its COVID-19 Relief Fund established to help it provide services such as full-time care for children of essential personnel, meals, mentoring and virtual programming resources. To donate, visit www.bgcharfordcecil.org/covid19-relief.​ Here are the details provided:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties Launches COVID-19 Relief Fund

Doing Whatever It Takes for youth, families, and communities

April 27, 2020​– Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties announced a COVID-19 Relief Fund aimed at supporting youth and families in Harford and Cecil Counties.

In times of tragedy and crisis, Boys & Girls Clubs have stepped up to provide safe places for kids and teens. Today, the organization is committed more than ever, to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times – while also partnering with state and local officials to do more.

The Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund helps ensure Clubs can continue critical COVID-19 response work. These services include providing immediate and near-term relief efforts such as:

Providing full-time care for children of essential personnel

Providing meals to youth through partnerships with Harford County Public Schools, Cecil County Public Schools & Maryland Food Bank

Providing mentoring support

Supplying resources for virtual programming

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties is committed to providing vital relief services immediately. However, communities will need Clubs more than ever as the nation emerges from this time. The COVID-19 Relief Fund will also enable Club doors to re-open so that they can continue to provide out-of-school time services to current members and the local community. When Clubs re-open, the need to provide youth with mental health resources as they transition out of this difficult time will be essential. Club staff are trained in resiliency best practices to ensure that youth development programming is administered in a way that bolsters resiliency among youth who are experiencing tremendous fear, stress, and uncertainty.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties we are learning to adapt to continue our mission in order to serve all kids, especially those who need us most,” said Derek DeWitt, Executive Director. Our supporters will be vital to helping the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties rebuild the community and restore a sense of safety once we are on the other side of this pandemic.

To donate and to learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit​ w​ww.bgcharfordcecil.org/covid19-relief.​