Dancing for the Arts Gala rescheduled for Oct. 22

The annual event will now be held on October 22, 2020

BEL AIR, MD – The Maryland Center for the Arts (MCA) today announced that its annual Dancing for the Arts Gala will be rescheduled to October 22, 2020, due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Hunt Valley. First Lady Yumi Hogan will still serve as the Honorary Chair for the gala.

An evening filled with glitz and glamor, The Dancing for the Arts features local celebrities and leaders who compete in a ballroom dancing competition to raise money for the Center. This year’s gala theme will remain as Winner Takes All and will feature hit tunes by the iconic musical group ABBA. Funds raised at the gala will support the creation of a full-scale regional arts center that will provide access to a wide range of arts activity and programming for all ages.

Celebrity dancers who will wow the crowd include:

· Michelle Alessi – Jeffrey Horowitz M.D. Plastic Surgery and Med Spa

· Michael Aylor – Compu Dynamics

· Terri Bostock – First National Bank Corporation

· Kelly Carroll – Baltimore County Police Department & Absolute Investigative Services

· Janet Garinther – Cummings and Co.

· James Hardy, and daughters Lillian & Amelia – Classic Lawn & Landscape, Inc.

· David J. Harris, PhD – Stifel

· Bruce Lewis Jr. – Total Urgent Care

· Mike MacPherson – Freedom Federal Credit Union

· Angela McDowell – Program Manager/Retired Army/Military Spouse

· Cassie Ward – Pendant Automation

· Lynne Zink – Zink Auctions and Appraisals

Celebrity judges of the evening’s performances include:

· Harford County Circuit Court Judge The Honorable Angela Eaves

· Maryland Environmental Service President Roy McGrath

· Nevins & Associates President David H. Nevins

· WBAL Radio Talent Yuripzy Morgan

· Maryland Delegate for District 7 Kathy Szeliga

Set on 41 acres of woods in Harford County with easy access to I-95, the new arts campus will house a multipurpose community arts center, 500+seat amphitheater, educational buildings with studios and classrooms, and other resource to nurture the state’s vibrant arts community

Dancing for the Arts is sponsored in part by: Absolute Investigative Services, APGFCU, Ashley Addiction Treatment Center, BGE – An Exelon Company, Chesapeake Bank, Chick-fil-A, Jim Costigan, Deca Electrical Contractors, Eco-Cool HVAC, Elegant Restoration, Frederick Ward Associates, General Dynamics, Kim Parsons Homes, Krause Companies, Law Offices of Anthony J. DiPaula, Old Dominion Electrical Cooperative, Pendant Automation, Regent Property Services, Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates, Stern & Eisenberg, Tar Heel Construction, Tessier Real Estate, Timpson Training, Victory Steel, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, M&T Bank, Maryland Department of Commerce, Music Land, Anne Fullem Design, Events by I Did It Myself, Maryland Environmental Service, MidAtlantic Photographic LLC, Your Own Marketing Department, The Kelly Group, Nevins & Associates, It’s PayDay, the Streett Family, and KELLY/KELLY Payroll. Media sponsors for this event include Harford Cable Network, I-95 BUSINESS, MPT, WBAL Radio and WBAL-TV 11 News.

For more information about the event or sponsorship information, please visit www.mdcfa.org.

About the Maryland Center for the Arts

The Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, Inc. (Maryland Center for the Arts) is dedicated to the mission to provide a broad range of creative and collaborative experiences in quality education, presentations, and exhibits in all disciplines of the arts; and to build and operate a visual and performing arts center for the region to have greater access to quality spaces to exhibit, present, and participate in the arts.

