Harford County Education Foundation seeks donations to help low income students learn at home



Photo courtesy of the Harford County Education Foundation

The Harford County Education Foundation is working to provide children with the materials they need to support home learning while COVID-19 keeps schools closed. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Education Foundation Responds to COVID-19 as Social Distancing Requires Home Learning

(April 6, 2020 – Bel Air, MD) During this difficult time when our students, families, educators and communities are struggling with the effects of COVID-19, Harford County Education Foundation is working to provide critical resources for students in need of materials to support home learning.

“COVID-19 has created challenges and changed daily life for all of us. The closure of schools has made the vulnerability of our children more apparent,” states Deb Gavin Merlock, President of Harford County Education Foundation. “Children who live in low income homes are struggling to participate in distance learning. We cannot allow this disruption to learning jeopardize the educational progress of our children. Our children are thirsty to learn. We need to help them!”

Every day, Harford County Education Foundation hears stories from our families and learns of more needs. Working with Harford County Public Schools, the Education Foundation is rising to the challenge quickly providing these tools for our children.

 Digital devices including laptops and tablets to access learning materials

 Mobile hotspots for internet access

 Instructional resources essential to home teaching

 Core school supply kits

 Trade books to increase book access and family read alouds

 Student scholarships

Since schools closed, Harford County Education Foundation has provided critical learning tools to over 1000 children. If you are interested in helping us reach more children in need to ensure every child has equitable access to the essential tools required to participate in home learning, learn more at www.harfordeducation.org/empowereverychild. Donations are also accepted by mail: Harford County Education Foundation, 260 Gateway Drive, Suite 21A, Bel Air, MD 21014.