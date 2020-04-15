Harford County Liquor Control Board chooses Walter A. Tilley, III as its new chairman

The Harford County Liquor Control Board used teleconferencing to name Walter A. “Butch” Tilley, III, a commissioner since 2016, as its chairman, succeeding Sheryl Davis Kohl, who was named vice chairman at the same meeting. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Harford County, Maryland: At their meeting on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the Commissioners of the Harford County Liquor Control Board (HCLCB), selected Walter A. “Butch” Tilley, III, as the new Board Chairman, effective immediately. The meeting took place via teleconference, in keeping with restrictions in place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; the public was able to listen in or participate in the meeting using published call-in information. Tilley succeeds Sheryl Davis Kohl as Chairman; Kohl was selected as Vice Chairman at the same meeting.

“Butch” Tilley, 48, was originally appointed a Commissioner of the HCLCB by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman on April 14, 2016. He is a 1990 Fallston High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree in management from York College of Pennsylvania. Tilley earned his Master of Business Administration graduate degree from Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.

“In these challenging times of great stress to our bar and restaurant owners, the liquor licensees of Harford County can rest assured that those of us who are entrusted with the management of critical functions are still very much hard at work, in the peoples’ best interest,” says Tilley. “We are able to fulfill our mission while at the same time observing all the cautions and restrictions put in place by Governor Hogan.”

The Harford County Liquor Control Board (HCLCB) is an Agency created by the State Legislature; it is not an agency or department of Harford County, Maryland. Its primary function is to administer and enforce the provisions of Maryland’s Alcoholic Beverage Laws and the HCLCB Rules and Regulations. The Board issues all alcoholic beverage licenses in Harford County, transfers licenses, renews licenses, and monitors licensed premises to ensure compliance with the Alcoholic Beverage Laws and the Board Rules. The Board acts with particular emphasis to make certain that alcohol is kept out of the hands of underage persons.



Members of the HCLCB are appointed by the County Executive, and must be approved by the Harford County Delegation to the Maryland Assembly; they must also be approved by vote of the Harford County Council after appointment. Each Member serves a three-year term, and may be re-appointed without limitation.

Besides Tilley, the current commissioners of the HCLCB are Sheryl Davis Kohl, Vice-Chairman, and Commissioners Frederic L. Merchant, James E. Welch, and Paul Majewski.

For more information on the Harford County Liquor Control Board, including minutes, agendas, FAQs, alcohol awareness training, contact and License Application information, and more, please visit http://www.hclcb.org/.