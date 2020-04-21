Harford County Public Library encourages use of its online resources during COVID-19 shutdown

The Harford County Public Library is encouraging the public to use its online offerings during the COVID-19 shutdown, which include online sign-up for a digital library card and expanded access to Ancestry.com, at-home teaching resources, and digital libraries for children and adults. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Offers Numerous Free Online Resources for the Entire Family

Members of the community may also sign up online for a library card to access resources

Belcamp, Md., April 21, 2020 — While Harford County Public Library branches are closed in response to the Coronavirus, COVID-19, customers are invited to check out the library’s numerous, free online resources for children and adults.

The library has offered online resources for many years including access to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, television programs, research databases and more for all ages. They may be found by visiting the library’s website at HCPLonline.org.

If you have a Harford County Public Library card, you have 24/7 access to all the online resources the library offers. Need a card? Sign up at HCPLmd.org/digitalcard.

Some examples of online resources include:

Research family history through Ancestry.com. Usually available only at a physical library branch, Harford County Public Library customers now have expanded access to Ancestry.com by visiting HCPLonline.org/ancestry.php. To access information, customers should use their library card or user name and PIN to access billions of names in thousands of genealogical databases including the Social Security Death Index; birth, marriage, and death notices; Census and vital records; and more.

Explore the Digital Library. Find eBooks, eMovies, documentaries, television shows, eMagazines, comics and graphic novels through OverDrive/Libby, Flipster, hoopla, Kanopy and more. Customers can also find cool activities from community partners that include taking a digital hike in a National Park, visiting hundreds of museums virtually, listening to a Metropolitan Opera performance and much more. Take a closer look at HCPLonline.org/digitallibrary.php.

Discover the Children’s Digital Library. Access at-home teaching resources like ScienceFlix and True Flix to learn about science, nature and history topics. Other features include Kanopy Kids with movies, literary classics, PBS television series and Tumblebook Library, a collection of eBooks for preschoolers through elementary school. The Children’s Digital Library also includes fun activities from community partners like the International Spy Museum, Port Discovery, PBS and the Library of Congress. In addition, customers may also access the library’s wide offering of children’s eBooks (including Disney eBooks), eAudiobooks, movies, talking picture books, music, books in Spanish, story videos in American Sign Language and even storytime from space. Be sure to check the section frequently because links to activities are added daily. Access this resource at HCPLonline.org/childrensdigital.php.

Search the library’s online learning opportunities. Lynda.com is a premier online learning resource offering more than 4,000 courses covering technical skills, creative techniques, business strategies and more. Gale Courses, which offers hundreds of educational courses to enhance professional and career development and personal enrichment, and Brainfuse Tutoring, for students and adults, are also available. Learn more at HCPLonline.org/onlinelearning.php.

In addition, Harford County Public Library has a curated list of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about the Coronavirus, COVID-19. This list is updated regularly and may be found at HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php.

The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period along with extending due dates until June 1, 2020. Customers are encouraged to stay home and keep their items at home, too, until the crisis is over. Updates will be shared through social media, the library website and eNews as the situation changes.

“Our library customers are like family, and we want to make sure they have resources available during these uncertain times,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our website, HCPLonline.org, offers such a variety of materials for the entire family, keeping our minds engaged and making our time at home productive. We miss seeing our customers and wish everyone continued good health.”

For more than 74 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2019, Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association’s first Excellence in Marketing Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.