Jericho Road Bridge to close for six hours April 10

Jericho Road Bridge to Close April 10 for Maintenance

BEL AIR, Md., (April 7, 2020) – Baltimore County Department of Public Works will be closing Jericho Road Bridge over Little Gunpowder Falls at the Harford/Baltimore county line on Friday, April 10 for maintenance. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and should take only one day for completion. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the bridge during this closure. All motorists who travel this roadway should make other arrangements.

Questions about this closure may be directed to Matt Miller, Harford County Department of Public Works at 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

A map of this and other county road closures is on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.