Moores Mill Road in Bel Air reopened today

Moores Mill Road in Bel Air is reopened following construction project

Here’s a bit of good news from the Harford County government. As of 3 p.m. today, Moores Mill Road from U.S. Business Route 1 to MD Route 924 in Bel Air has reopened. Here are the details provided:

BEL AIR, Md., (April 1, 2020) – Moores Mill Road from U.S. Business Route 1 to MD Route 924 in Bel Air has reopened as of 3 p.m. today following completion of a major reconstruction project. The project included drainage system and sight distance improvements, roadway realignment, new sidewalks and a crosswalk for the future Ma & Pa Trail connection. The roadway was also resurfaced along with Mayfield Drive. Work to complete the crosswalk and center turn lane arrows will continue over the next two weeks.

Harford County Department of Public Works, Highways Division, thanks the public for their patience during this extensive project. Drivers should be especially careful as they get used to the new traffic patterns and obey the posted speed limit at all times.